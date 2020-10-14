Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Las Vegas Sands Corp.    LVS

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Las Vegas Sands : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The company will release its financial results shortly after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange and will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's pre-eminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.  

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities.  We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Investment Community: 
Daniel Briggs
(702) 414-1221

Media:
Ron Reese 
(702) 414-3607

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-to-announce-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301152580.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
04:06pLAS VEGAS SANDS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
10/09Japan extends deadline for casino host-city bids to April 2022
RE
10/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Las Vegas San..
BU
10/06INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Las V..
BU
10/02LAS VEGAS SANDS INVESTIGATION INITIA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
10/02LAS VEGAS SANDS : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, Continues to Inves..
PR
09/28Caesars shoots lower than expected with $3.7 bln William Hill bid
RE
09/24LAS VEGAS SANDS : Moore Kuehn Encourages Investors of CODX, LVS, or WRTC to Cont..
PR
09/23Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/23LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group