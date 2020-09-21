Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Las Vegas Sands Corporation - LVS

09/21/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Las Vegas Sands Corporation ("Las Vegas Sands" or the "Company") (NYSE: LVS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Las Vegas Sands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that Las Vegas Sands' Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, "has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers' money to third parties[.]"  The article quoted Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority as stating that "there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands'] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]" 

On this news, Las Vegas Sands' stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-las-vegas-sands-corporation---lvs-301134968.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
