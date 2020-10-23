Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/23/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Las Vegas Sands Corp. (“Las Vegas Sands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LVS) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 21, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Las Vegas Sands’ resort in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, suffered from weaknesses in its casino control measures including fund transfers. Marina Bay Sands suffered breaches of the Company’s anti-money laundering procedures including the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized third parties. The Company also suffered from inadequate disclosure controls. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Las Vegas Sands, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 768 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 602 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,6x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 38 044 M 38 044 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 39,7%
