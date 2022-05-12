Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Las Vegas Sands Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVS   US5178341070

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
30.14 USD   -0.63%
04:31pSands Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PR
05/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Las Vegas Sands' Price Target to $38 from $39, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
04/29LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sands Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announces five-year ambitions in the areas of emissions, workforce development and volunteerism

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today released its latest ESG Report covering the company's 2021 performance and outlining overarching ambitions and core strategies for its next five-year reporting cycle from 2021-2025.

Targeted for achievement by 2025, Sands' primary ambitions in the People, Communities and Planet pillars of its corporate responsibility program include:

  • People: $200 million investment in workforce development to advance Team Member career paths and local talent in the hospitality industry
  • Communities: Contribution of 150,000 Team Member volunteer hours in support of local communities
  • Planet: 17% reduction in emissions from a 2018 base, aligned with science-based target methodology

"Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our commitment to being an ESG leader has not wavered," said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "In 2021, we refreshed our ESG strategy and laid the groundwork for our next cycle with plans to accelerate our environmental efforts around addressing climate change, especially in the areas of renewable energy and transportation. Our social targets in workforce development and volunteerism are designed to elevate and amplify our history of creating pathways to career success and giving back through service to our communities – two core areas of the Sands culture."

Highlighting Sands' impact in 2021, the company was again recognized on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America. Sands also was named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and to the CDP Climate A and Water A Lists, the only hospitality company recognized with an "A" designation on both lists.

Among Sands' many accomplishments contributing to these designations and outlined in the 2021 ESG Report is the company's dedicated focus on driving the success of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the regions where it operates. In Macao, Sands spent $263 million directly with SMEs in 2021, and 91% of the company's total Macao spend was with local businesses. In Singapore, total spend with local businesses was even higher at 93%. The report highlights Sands' comprehensive initiatives in support of SMEs and local businesses across each of its People, Communities and Planet corporate responsibility pillars.

Sands also continued to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and human rights initiatives in 2021. The company made additional investments in diverse community organizations and expanded DEI Team Member initiatives, including creating a new diversity training framework, increasing diversity focus in hiring and extending benefits to corporate Team Members' domestic partners, matching a similar practice at Marina Bay Sands, which provides benefits for married LGBTQ+ spouses. The company also provided new transparency and a detailed overview of its human rights commitment and practices in the ESG Report.

Enhanced governance of ESG topics was another major focus in 2021. Oversight of ESG matters was made a formal responsibility of the board of directors' nominating and governance committee, and the company's majority-owned subsidiary, Sands China Ltd., created a separate ESG board committee. In addition, a component of the incentive compensation for Sands' most senior executives was for the first time contingent upon the achievement of certain ESG performance measurements in 2021.

To read the full 2021 Sands ESG Report, click here.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)
Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities.  Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America and recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sands-releases-2021-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301546579.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
04:31pSands Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PR
05/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Las Vegas Sands' Price Target to $38 from $39, Keeps Equalweight..
MT
04/29LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
04/28UBS Adjusts Las Vegas Sands Price Target to $44 From $47, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/28Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Las Vegas Sands to $46 From $56, Maintains Buy..
MT
04/28JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Las Vegas Sands to $46 From $51, Maintains Overweight..
MT
04/28Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Las Vegas Sands to $66 From $67, Maintains Buy R..
MT
04/28Wells Fargo Lowers Las Vegas Sands Price Target to $43 From $45, Maintains Equalweight ..
MT
04/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Las Vegas Sands' Price Target to $53 From $60, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
04/27LAS VEGAS SANDS : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
More recommendations