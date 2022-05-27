Log in
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
34.62 USD   +1.32%
Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

05/27/2022 | 07:31pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will participate in the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a discussion which is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

A webcast of the discussion may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities.  Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America and recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.  To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sands-to-participate-in-the-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-301556988.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands


© PRNewswire 2022
