Las Vegas Sands Corp.

LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.

(LVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sheldon Adelson Takes Medical Leave From Casino Empire for Cancer Treatment -- Update

01/07/2021 | 05:34pm EST
By Katherine Sayre

Casino magnate and Republican Party megadonor Sheldon Adelson is stepping away from his Las Vegas Sands Corp. for cancer treatment, leaving his company amid economic uncertainty in the global gambling industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Adelson, 87 years old, founded Las Vegas Sands and continued leading the company after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which the company announced in March 2019. The billionaire is taking medical leave to resume his cancer treatment.

Mr. Adelson, whose family is majority owner of the company, has said his succession plan is for the current executive team, including 25-year Sands veteran Robert Goldstein and Mr. Adelson's son-in-law Patrick Dumont, to lead the company, according to a person familiar with the conversations.

Mr. Goldstein, who most recently was chief operating officer and president, was named by Sands's board of directors as acting chief executive and chairman during Mr. Adelson's medical leave, the company said Thursday. Mr. Dumont joined the company in 2010 and is chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Las Vegas Sands operates casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, in the Chinese territory of Macau and in Singapore. As Covid-19 first swept around the world last year, casino closures and pandemic restrictions wiped out gambling company revenues. Las Vegas Sands's revenue plummeted 82% in the third quarter of last year compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenues have begun to recover, particularly in casinos across the U.S. that rely on regional customers, thanks in part to pent-up demand. The industry in Las Vegas, meanwhile, has continued to struggle. Casinos on the Strip rely on business conventions and long-distance vacationers, two segments that remain dampened under the continuing spread of Covid-19.

In October, Sands said it was considering selling its Las Vegas properties, which include the Venetian, the Palazzo and a large convention center. Mr. Adelson and partners bought the old Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1989. Inspired by his honeymoon to Venice, Mr. Adelson demolished the hotel in 1996 and built the Venetian, an Italian-themed megaresort. In 2004, Mr. Adelson opened his first megaresort in the gambling hub of Macau.

Even as the company has considered a Las Vegas exit, executives have been looking to expand into other potential markets, including eyeing Texas and New York City.

Meanwhile, in Macau, Sands and other resort operators are waiting for the Macau government to lay out how casino licenses will be reissued. The current licenses are set to expire in June 2022. Sands generated 64% of its revenue from Macau in 2019.

"What does today's executive appointment mean operationally and strategically?" said JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff in a note Thursday. "We don't think anything changes at [Las Vegas Sands] and have long viewed Rob Goldstein as 'the next man up.'"

The Adelson family held nearly 57% of the company's stock as of March 2020.

Mr. Adelson and his wife, Miriam, have been among the top donors to the Republican Party. Most recently, the Adelsons donated more than $75 million to President Trump's failed re-election campaign. Mr. Trump awarded Ms. Adelson, a physician who founded drug abuse treatment and research centers, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

Las Vegas Sands shares ended Thursday's trading 0.7% lower.

Write to Katherine Sayre at katherine.sayre@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1634ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 2.10% 750.42 Delayed Quote.1.86%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -0.67% 58.15 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -1.32% 33.75 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 759 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 596 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,8x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 44 713 M 44 713 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 61,18 $
Last Close Price 58,54 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheldon Gary Adelson Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Robert Glen Goldstein President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Dumont Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Irwin Chafetz Director
Charles Daniel Forman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-1.78%44 713
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-1.05%15 424
WYNN RESORTS-1.75%11 875
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED0.59%7 812
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.77%6 759
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.69%6 303
