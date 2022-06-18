Log in
    540702   INE670X01014

LASA SUPERGENERICS LIMITED

(540702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
34.45 INR   -2.27%
01:24pLASA SUPERGENERICS : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
06/17Lasa Supergenerics Limited Announces Resignation of Mithun Mohan Jadhav as Director
CI
04/26Lasa Supergenerics Secures New Orders Worth $6.5 Million
MT
Lasa Supergenerics : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

Lasa

BNP

LASA

Supergenerics

29(2)

Acquisition

6779996

16.67

6749221

16.59

13529217

33.26

08-Jun-2022

ENTERPRISES .

Limited

Lasa

BNP

LASA

Supergenerics

29(2)

Disposal

13533217

33.27

6749221

16.59

6783996

16.68

08-Jun-2022

ENTERPRISES .

Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 371 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2022 -53,7 M -0,69 M -0,69 M
Net Debt 2022 29,8 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 -31,6x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 1 401 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,6%
Managers and Directors
Omkar Pravin Herlekar Chairman & Managing Director
Ravi Shankar Kabra Chief Financial Officer
Ankita Shetty Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sunil Sitale Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Ajay Hareshlal Sukhwani Independent Non-Executive Director
