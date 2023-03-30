Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. LASACO Assurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LASACO   NGLASACO0002

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC

(LASACO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-28
1.000 NGN   -4.76%
05:16pLasaco Assurance : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
01/30LASACO Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Lasaco Assurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LASACO ASSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC

Contents

Pages

Corporate Information

i-iii

Results at a glance

iv

Report of the Directors

v-viii

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

ix

Certification By Company Secretary

x

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No 29

xi

Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee

xii

Management Discussion and Analysis

xiii-xiv

Corporate Governance Report

xv-xviii

Risk Management Declaration

xix

Independent Auditors' Report

1- 4

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies-General Information

5

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies

5 - 33

Statement of Financial Position

34

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive income

35

Statement of Changes in Equity

36

Statement of Cash Flows

37

Other notes to the financial statements

38 - 86

Statement of value added

87

Five year financial summary

88

Life revenue account

89

Non-life revenue account

90

i

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, 31 DECEMBER 2022 Corporate Information

Directors

Mrs. Olateju Phillips Mr. Razzaq Abiodun Mr. Rilwan Oshinusi Mr. Ademoye Shobo Engr. Sani Ndanusa Mr. Akin Odusami Otunba Akin Doherty Prince Jamiu Adio Saka Mr. Adeniyi Rasaq SaliuChairman

Managing Director/CEO

Deputy Managing Director(Corporate Services) Executive Director -Technical

Independent Director

Non-exceutive Director (Resigned 7/02/2022) Non-exceutive Director

Non-executive Director

Non-executive Director (Appointed on 7/11/ 2022)

Company SecretaryRegistered OfficeRegistration Number

Tax Identification Number

Corporate Head Office

Mrs. Gertude Olutekunbi Plot 16, ACME Road Ogba Industrial Estate Ikeja

Lagos State.

LASACO House

Plot 16, ACME Road Ogba Industrial Estate Ikeja

Lagos State.

31126 02306657-0001

LASACO House

Plot 16, ACME Road Ogba Industrial Estate Ikeja

Lagos State.

Tel: (234) 01 - 2120557

E-mail:info@lasacoassurance.comWebsite:www.lasacoassurance.com

Registrars

APEL Capital & Trust Limited

8, Alhaji Bashorun Street

Off Norman Williams Crescent, South West, Ikoyi

Lagos

Telephone: 01- 873928, 7401444-5 Mobile No: 07046126698

Bankers

Polaris Bank Limited

First Bank of Nigeria Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited Heritage Bank Plc

First City Monument Bank Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Limited Sterling Bank Plc

ii

Corporate Information (Cont'd)Auditors

BDO Professional Services (Chartered Accountants) ADOL House, 15 CIPM Avenue Central Business District Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

P.O.Box 4929,GPO, Marina Lagos.www.bdo-ng.com

Actuary

EY Actuaries 10th & 13th Floor, UBA House 57 Marina

Lagos Nigeria

Estate Valuer

Oletubo & Co Estate Surveyors & Valuers 9, Arapasanwu Street, off oluwaloimu

Off Amore Street,

Toyin Street, Ikeja

Fola Oyekan & Associates Estate Surveyors & Valuers 13, Ogunlana Drive ,

Surulere, Lagos

Solicitors

Obioha Jude Idigbe & Co 10 Marina

Onikan Lagos.

Lawrence Osayemi & Co 38/40 Orlando Martins Street Off Igbosere Road

Lagos.

Abdulkareem & Abdulkareem 7 Gray Street

Behind Yaba Chief Magistrate Court Yaba Lagos.

Reinsurers

African Reinsurers Corporation Continental Reinsurance Corporation SWISS Reinsurance Company

WAICA Reinsurance Pool

Our Vision

To be a market leader in Insurance and Financial Services in Nigeria, creating and sustaining an exceptional brand and providing long term value to our Stakeholders.

iii

Corporate Information (Cont'd)Our Mission

We are committed to be the Insurance and Financial Services Company of choice in Nigeria, providing Products and Services of Superior Quality, using modern tools and a well motivated workforce to create long term value for all our Stakeholders.

Core Values

Excellence Professionalism Integrity Customer Focus Trust Accountability Creativity Teamwork

Quality Policy Statement

LASACO Assurance Plc is committed to delivering Insurance and Financial Services Of Superior Quality, surpassing customers expectations and ensuring strict compliance with regulatory/statutory requirements.

We are committed to continually improving the effectiveness of our Quality Management System.

We establish measurable goals and objectives at Departmental levels which we review as the need arises ensuring timely, effective implementation of Company strategy.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lasaco Assurance plc published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 21:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
05:16pLasaco Assurance : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
01/30LASACO Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
01/30Lasaco Assurance : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Lasaco Assurance : Earnings forecast
PU
2022LASACO Assurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2022Lasaco Assurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022LASACO ASSURANCE PLC : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
2022LASACO ASSURANCE PLC : Half-year report
CO
2022Lasaco Assurance : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Lasaco Assurance : Earnings forecast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 282 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 261 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net cash 2021 9 438 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 834 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,73x
Nbr of Employees 159
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
LASACO Assurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,00 NGN
Average target price 1,42 NGN
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Rasaq A. D. Abiodun Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
M. Akinwale Sofile CFO, General Manager-Finance & Accounts
Maria Olateju Phillips Chairman
Samuel Ademoye Shobo Executive Director-Technical
Oluyemi Lawrence Samson General Manager-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC14.94%4
ALLIANZ SE4.21%91 076
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.92%81 347
CHUBB LIMITED-12.39%79 914
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.46%69 237
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-19.50%24 140
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer