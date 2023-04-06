LASACO ASSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
Contents
Pages
Corporate Information
i-iii
Results at a glance
iv
Report of the Directors
v-viii
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
ix
Certification By Company Secretary
x
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No 29
xi
Report of the Audit and Compliance Committee
xii
Management Discussion and Analysis
xiii-xiv
Corporate Governance Report
xv-xviii
Risk Management Declaration
xix
Independent Auditors' Report
1 - 4
Statement of Significant Accounting Policies-General Information
5
Statement of Significant Accounting Policies
5 - 33
Statement of Financial Position
34
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive income
35
Statement of Changes in Equity
36
Statement of Cash Flows
37
Other notes to the financial statements
38 - 86
Statement of value added
87
Five year financial summary
88
Life revenue account
89
Non-life revenue account
90
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
i
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, 31 DECEMBER 2022
Corporate Information
Directors
Mrs. Olateju Phillips
Chairman
Mr. Razzaq Abiodun
Managing Director/CEO
Mr. Rilwan Oshinusi
Deputy Managing Director(Corporate Services)
Mr. Ademoye Shobo
Executive Director -Technical
Engr. Sani Ndanusa
Independent Director
Mr. Akin Odusami
Non-exceutive Director (Resigned 7/02/2022)
Otunba Akin Doherty
Non-exceutive Director
Prince Jamiu Adio Saka
Non-executive Director
Mr. Adeniyi Rasaq Saliu
Non-executive Director (Appointed on 7/11/ 2022)
Company Secretary
Mrs. Gertude Olutekunbi
Plot 16, ACME Road
Ogba Industrial Estate
Ikeja
Lagos State.
Registered Office
LASACO House
Plot 16, ACME Road
Ogba Industrial Estate
Ikeja
Lagos State.
Registration Number
31126
Tax Identification Number
02306657-0001
Corporate Head Office
LASACO House
Plot 16, ACME Road
Ogba Industrial Estate
Ikeja
Lagos State.
Tel: (234) 01 - 2120557
E-mail: info@lasacoassurance.com
Website: www.lasacoassurance.com
Registrars
APEL Capital & Trust Limited
8, Alhaji Bashorun Street
Off Norman Williams Crescent,
South West, Ikoyi
Lagos
Telephone: 01- 873928, 7401444-5
Mobile No: 07046126698
Bankers
Polaris Bank Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Heritage Bank Plc
First City Monument Bank Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Sterling Bank Plc
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
ii
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, 31 DECEMBER 2022
Corporate Information (Cont'd)
Auditors
BDO Professional Services
(Chartered Accountants)
ADOL House, 15 CIPM Avenue
Central Business District
Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
P.O.Box 4929,GPO, Marina Lagos.
www.bdo-ng.com
Actuary
EY Actuaries
10th & 13th Floor, UBA House
57 Marina
Lagos Nigeria
Estate Valuer
Oletubo & Co Estate Surveyors & Valuers
9, Arapasanwu Street, off oluwaloimu
Off Amore Street,
Toyin Street, Ikeja
Fola Oyekan & Associates Estate Surveyors & Valuers
13, Ogunlana Drive ,
Surulere, Lagos
Solicitors
Obioha Jude Idigbe & Co
10 Marina
Onikan Lagos.
Lawrence Osayemi & Co
38/40 Orlando Martins Street
Off Igbosere Road
Lagos.
Abdulkareem & Abdulkareem
7 Gray Street
Behind Yaba Chief Magistrate Court
Yaba Lagos.
Reinsurers
African Reinsurers Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Corporation
SWISS Reinsurance Company
WAICA Reinsurance Pool
Our Vision
To be a market leader in Insurance and Financial Services in Nigeria, creating and
sustaining an exceptional brand and providing long term value to our Stakeholders.
LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
iii
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, 31 DECEMBER 2022
Corporate Information (Cont'd)
Our Mission
We are committed to be the Insurance and Financial Services Company of choice in
Nigeria, providing Products and Services of Superior Quality, using modern tools
and a well motivated workforce to create long term value for all our Stakeholders.
Core Values
Excellence
Professionalism
Integrity
Customer Focus
Trust
Accountability
Creativity
Teamwork
Quality Policy Statement
LASACO Assurance Plc is committed to delivering Insurance and Financial Services
Of Superior Quality, surpassing customers expectations and ensuring strict
compliance with regulatory/statutory requirements.
We are committed to continually improving the effectiveness of our Quality
Management System.
We establish measurable goals and objectives at Departmental levels which we review as the need arises ensuring timely, effective implementation of Company strategy.
All news about LASACO ASSURANCE PLC
Sales 2021
10 282 M
22,3 M
22,3 M
Net income 2021
261 M
0,57 M
0,57 M
Net cash 2021
9 438 M
20,5 M
20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
7,37x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 200 M
4,78 M
4,78 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,33x
EV / Sales 2021
-0,73x
Nbr of Employees
159
Free-Float
99,0%
