REGISTERED OFFICE/HEAD OFFICE
Plot 16, ACME Road
Ogba Industrial Estate
Ikeja
Lagos State.
Tel: (234) 01 - 2120557
E-mail: info@lasacoassurance.com
Website: www.lasacoassurance.com
Incorporation Certificate: RC 31126 of 20th December, 1979
DIRECTORS AND PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS
DIRECTORS:
Mrs. Teju Phillips
Chairman
Mr. Razzaq Abiodun
Managing Director/CEO
Engr. Sani Ndanusa
Independent Director
Otunba Akin Doherty
Non - Executive Director
Prince Jamiu Adio Saka
Non - Executive Director
Adeniyi Saliu
Non - Executive Director
Mr. Rilwan Oshinusi
Deputy Managing Director(Corporate Services)
Ademoye Shobo
Executive Director (Technical)
AUDITORS
BDO Professional Services. (Chartered Accountants)
15, CIPM Avenue
Central Business District
Alausa , Ikeja
Lagos
REGISTRARS
Apel Capital & Trust Ltd
8, Alhaji Bashorun Street, Off Norman Williams Street
Ikoyi - Lagos
Telephone: 01- 873928, 7401444-5
Contact Person: Oluwafunmilola Babalola
Email: obabalola@apel.com.ng
BANKERS
Polaris Bank Ltd
Zenith Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Plc
Ecobank Nig. Ltd
United Bank For Africa Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
ACTUARY
EY Actuaries
ESTATE VALUER
Oletubo & Co Estate Surveyors & Valuers
Fola Oyekan & Associates Estate Surveyors & Valuers
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
N'000
N'000
Gross premium
10,808,906
8,889,549
Underwriting expenses
2,754,504
1,798,586
Underwriting profit
1,623,474
1,655,115
Profit before tax
545,770
407,266
Income tax
(48,943)
(31,242)
Profit after tax
496,827
376,024
Earning per share (k)
0.27
0.05
Net asset per share (k)
7.35
1.77
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
In accordance with the general requirements of the Code of Best Practices and Principles of Corporate Governance in Nigeria, 2011 ("the code"), we hereby highlight those key principles and practices that form the basis of the high standards of corporate conduct for which LASACO is known for.
At LASACO, we conduct our business activities in accordance with the highest degree of ethical standards of good governance, integrity and in full compliance with the law, while taking into account the interest of stakeholders. We reach out to our employees, business partners, associates and stakeholders at large to secure their commitment and participation in upholding high standards of conduct in the performance of their duties.
The Board of Directors are responsible for setting, reviewing and guiding corporate strategy, major plans of action, risk policy, annual budgets and business plans; setting performance objectives, monitoring implementation and management performance; and overseeing major capital expenditures, acquisitions and investments. In order to fulfill their responsibilities, we ensure that Board members have access to accurate, relevant and timely information and that Board Members devote sufficient time to their responsibilities and duties.
The Matters Reserved For the Board
The Board of Director's major performance enhancing and direction-setting responsibilities include the following matters:
- Strategy formulation, policy thrust and management policies ii Integrity of financial controls and reports
iii Risk assessment and internal controls iv Board and top executive appointments
v Creating and sustaining appropriate relationships with all stakeholders
vi Selection, performance appraisal and remuneration of Executive Directors vii Succession planning
viii Corporate responsibility through the approval of relevant policies
ix Approves and reviews the matters reserved for the Board and the terms of reference for Board Committees
x Determines the remuneration for Non-Executive Directors
- Sets the procedure for determining the remuneration of the Company's independent auditors
- Nominates members of the Board's committees and determines the scope of delegated authority to Board Committees and the Manangement as well as their respective responsibilities and accountability.
- Develops and enforces a code of conduct for Non-Executive Directors and a binding Statement of Standards of Business Conduct for compliance by all Company employees.
- Ensures compliance with all relevant laws and regulations by the Company and its officers.
Governance Structure
The Company is committed to high standards of corporate governance. Corporate governance practice in the Company is drawn from various applicable codes of corporate governance issued by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This ensures compliance with regulatory requirement as well as the core value which the Company upholds.
The provision of the codes is geared towards ensuring transparency and accountability of the Board and Management to shareholders of the Company.
The Board of Directors
Presently, The Board is made up of four Non-Executive Directors, one being Independent Director and three Executive Directors for the period ended 30th June, 2023. At LASACO, the position of the Chairman is separated and distinct from that of the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. The Chairman is Non-Executive Director.
