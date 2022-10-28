LASACO ASSURANCE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC 3

UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

In accordance with the general requirements of the Code of Best Practices and Principles of Corporate Governance in Nigeria, 2011 ("the code"), we hereby highlight those key principles and practices that form the basis of the high standards of corporate conduct for which LASACO is known for.

At LASACO, we conduct our business activities in accordance with the highest degree of ethical standards of good governance, integrity and in full compliance with the law, while taking into account the interest of stakeholders. We reach out to our employees, business partners, associates and stakeholders at large to secure their commitment and participation in upholding high standards of conduct in the performance of their duties.

The Board of Directors are responsible for setting, reviewing and guiding corporate strategy, major plans of action, risk policy, annual budgets and business plans; setting performance objectives, monitoring implementation and management performance; and overseeing major capital expenditures, acquisitions and investments. In order to fulfill their responsibilities, we ensure that Board members have access to accurate, relevant and timely information and that Board Members devote sufficient time to their responsibilities and duties.

The Matters Reserved For the Board

The Board of Director's major performance enhancing and direction-setting responsibilities include the following matters:

Strategy formulation, policy thrust and management policies ii Integrity of financial controls and reports

iii Risk assessment and internal controls iv Board and top executive appointments

v Creating and sustaining appropriate relationships with all stakeholders

vi Selection, performance appraisal and remuneration of Executive Directors vii Succession planning

viii Corporate responsibility through the approval of relevant policies

ix Approves and reviews the matters reserved for the Board and the terms of reference for Board Committees

x Determines the remuneration for Non-Executive Directors

Sets the procedure for determining the remuneration of the Company's independent auditors

Nominates members of the Board's committees and determines the scope of delegated authority to Board Committees and the Manangement as well as their respective responsibilities and accountability.