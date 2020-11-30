Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  LaSalle Exploration Corp.    LSX   CA51804N1006

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP.

(LSX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/30 10:14:40 am
0.12 CAD   +4.35%
05:58pLaSalle Closes $1,648,701 Private Placement
NE
10/16LASALLE EXPLORATION : Launches Exploration on High-Grade Egan Gold Property
AQ
10/15LaSalle Launches Exploration on High-Grade Egan Gold Property
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LaSalle Closes $1,648,701 Private Placement

11/30/2020 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2020) - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a hard dollar and flow-through unit private placement (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $1,648,701. Each unit sold was comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Unit'), with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share for 18 months from the closing date of the Offering, at $0.15 per share. Gross proceeds of $845,000, to be used for general corporate purposes, was raised from the sale of 8,450,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit. A further 5,033,646 flow-through Units (the "FT Units") were sold at $0.11 per FT Unit on a flow-through basis for gross proceeds of $553,701 ("FT Proceeds"), and a further 1,923,077 Quebec flow-through Units the ("QFT Units") were sold at $0.13 per QFT Unit on a flow-through basis to residents of Quebec for gross proceeds of $250,000 ("QFT Proceeds"). The gross FT Proceeds and QFT Proceeds will be used for exploration expenditures that will qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenditures ("CEE") and "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), with the QFT Proceeds expended exclusively on the Company's properties in Quebec and thereby qualify for additional deductions under the Taxation Act (Quebec).

"We are very pleased to be in a strong financial position to advance the Company's gold properties in Ontario and Quebec and accelerate our corporate agenda," commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle.

The FT Proceeds will be expended on the Company's Blakelock and Egan gold properties in northeastern Ontario. The QFT Proceeds will be expended on the company's Radisson gold property in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec.

Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. acted as Advisors on a portion of the Offering for which they received commissions of 6% in cash on the Units placed and 6% of the number of Units placed in compensation warrants having the same terms as the Unit warrants.

The shares, warrants and shares resulting from exercise of the warrants issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month resale hold period in Canada ending March 27, 2021.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less-explored districts of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, central to world-class mining districts in Ontario, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Quebec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP.

"Ian Campbell"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 647-3966

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69214


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP.
05:58pLaSalle Closes $1,648,701 Private Placement
NE
10/16LASALLE EXPLORATION : Launches Exploration on High-Grade Egan Gold Property
AQ
10/15LaSalle Launches Exploration on High-Grade Egan Gold Property
NE
10/01LASALLE EXPLORATION : Expands Field Program at Radisson
AQ
09/30LaSalle Expands Field Program at Radisson
NE
08/06LaSalle Options the Egan High Grade Gold Property
NE
07/28LaSalle Closes Financing with SIDEX
NE
07/27LASALLE EXPLORATION : Completes Financing with SIDEX
AQ
07/24LaSalle Completes Financing with SIDEX
NE
07/09LaSalle Begins Exploration at Radisson and Announces Results from Annual Gene..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,62 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net cash 2019 1,76 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,93 M 5,33 M 5,32 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
LaSalle Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arnold Klassen Chief Financial Officer
Alan Clifford Moon Independent Director
Karen Rees Independent Director
Steven Mark Cook Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ