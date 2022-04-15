LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Financial Results for the 12th Fiscal Period(“FP”) Ended Feb.28,2022

Financial Results for the 12th Fiscal Period ("FP") Ended Feb. 28, 2022 LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

April 15, 2022

Table of 01 Operational Highlights P 3 Contents 02 12th Fiscal Period Financial Results P 12 03 Current Status of the Portfolio P 16 04 Logistics Real Estate Market Outlook P 26 05 Appendix P 32 LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

Operational highlights

Dividends for the 12th fiscal period (ended Feb. 2022) exceeded forecast by maintaining high occupancy rate

Strengthened external growth potential by expanding total pipeline volume to more than JPY 200Bn

Diversified sourcing activities by successfully obtaining preferential negotiation rights of five new value-add investment opportunities

Internal growth prospects continue from achieving positive rent revisions. High occupancy rate is projected to continue from progressing lease renewals in and after the 13th fiscal period

Solid management track record led to upgrade of external credit rating to AA. Refinancing completed at favorable terms, resulting in the further enhancement of financial status

12th FP exceeded expectations. Internal growth is expected to continue steadily

DPU TRANSITION

NOI increased due to higher occupancy and lower expenses

＋ Increase in rental revenues due to higher occupancy rates, etc. (10 yen)

＋ Delayed leasing expenses, decrease in repair expenses (43 yen)

▼ Increase in utility costs (-6 yen)

▼ Increase in profit-linked management fees (-11 yen) ＋ Decrease in SG&A, including lower interest expenses paid and unused contingency (11 yen)

3150

LOGIPORT Osaka Bay property tax expensed

＋ Increase in NOI through internal growth (26 yen)

・Increase in rental income due to lease renewals, lease ups, and ___rent increases for Japanese standard leases ＋ Full fiscal period revenue contribution of existing tenant expansion at

LOGIPORT Osaka Bay and LOGIPORT Amagasaki's hazardous materials warehouse (26 yen)

▼ Increase and delay in leasing and repair expenses (-55 yen)

▼ Increase in utility costs (-14 yen)

▼ LOGIPORT Osaka Bay property tax expensed (-59 yen)

▼ Increase in depreciation expense from strategic CapEx (-5 yen)

＋ Decrease in SG&A (2 yen)

3100

3050

3000

2950

2900

12th FP Forecast

+47 (+1.5%)

3,090

12th FP Actual

-79 (-2.5%)

3,058

13th FP Forecast

Leveling the impact of a one-time estimated increase in leasing expenses

＋ Increase in NOI through internal growth (34 yen)

・Full fiscal period contribution of rental income due ___to rent increases, lease ups

▼ Increase in leasing expenses (-56 yen)

▼ Increase in repair expenses and other operating expenses (-2 yen)

＋ Increase in SG&A, such as contingency (3 yen)

＋ Temporary distribution in excess of retained earnings

(32 yen)

+6 (+0.2%)

3,058

4

14th FP Forecast

Investment strategies that enable continuous growth of unitholder value

AIMING ABOVE 4% AVERAGE ANNUAL STABILIZED GROWTH