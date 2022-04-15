LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Obtainment of WELL Health-Safety Rating

For informational purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

Notice Concerning Obtainment of WELL Health-Safety Rating

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces that 7 properties listed below have received the WELL Health-Safety Rating, as outlined below.

1. Overview about the WELL Health-Safety Rating

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a new certification system published by the International WELL Building Institute ("IWBI"), which is the WELL certification management organization. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

* IWBI: https://www.wellcertified.com/

2. Properties that Acquired the WELL Health-Safety Rating

Property Name Location LOGIPORT Nagareyama B 66-1 Tani, Nagareyama-city, Chiba LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima A Higashi Ogishima 18-2, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima B Higashi Ogishima 15, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa LOGIPORT Kawagoe 3-5-1 Yoshinodai, Kawagoe-city, Saitama LOGIPORT Amagasaki 20 Ogimachi, Amagasaki-city, Hyogo LOGIPORT Sakai 2-7-9 Chikko Shinmachi, Nishi-ku, Sakai-city, Osaka LOGIPORT Osaka Bay 1-4-130 Nankonaka, Suminoe-ku, Osaka-city, Osaka

In order to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the properties implemented features such as improved air and water quality management, health service resources, emergency preparedness programs, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and increased stakeholder engagement and communication.

3. LLR's Future Initiatives

As a member of LaSalle, a leading global real estate investment management company, LLR believes that ESG best practices enhance the investment performance of our assets. LLR will continue to strive for maximum contributions through formal programs that are conducive toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and a pursuit for ethical business governance.

* The Investment Corporation's website: https://lasalle-logiport.com/english/

