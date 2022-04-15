Log in
    3466   JP3048180008

LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT

(3466)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
178300.00 JPY   -0.45%
02:20aLASALLE LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Obtainment of WELL Health-Safety Rating
PU
02:20aLASALLE LOGIPORT REIT : Financial Results (REIT) for the Fiscal Period Ended February 28, 2022
PU
02:20aLASALLE LOGIPORT REIT : Financial Results for the 12th Fiscal Period(“FP”) Ended Feb.28,2022
PU
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Obtainment of WELL Health-Safety Rating

04/15/2022 | 02:20am EDT
For informational purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

April 15, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

Asset Manager:

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management

TEL: +81-3-6367-5800

Notice Concerning Obtainment of WELL Health-Safety Rating

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces that 7 properties listed below have received the WELL Health-Safety Rating, as outlined below.

1. Overview about the WELL Health-Safety Rating

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is a new certification system published by the International WELL Building Institute ("IWBI"), which is the WELL certification management organization. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

* IWBI: https://www.wellcertified.com/

2. Properties that Acquired the WELL Health-Safety Rating

Property Name

Location

LOGIPORT Nagareyama B

66-1 Tani, Nagareyama-city, Chiba

LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima A

Higashi Ogishima 18-2, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa

LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima B

Higashi Ogishima 15, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa

LOGIPORT Kawagoe

3-5-1 Yoshinodai, Kawagoe-city, Saitama

LOGIPORT Amagasaki

20 Ogimachi, Amagasaki-city, Hyogo

LOGIPORT Sakai

2-7-9 Chikko Shinmachi, Nishi-ku, Sakai-city, Osaka

LOGIPORT Osaka Bay

1-4-130 Nankonaka, Suminoe-ku, Osaka-city, Osaka

In order to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the properties implemented features such as improved air and water quality management, health service resources, emergency preparedness programs, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and increased stakeholder engagement and communication.

3. LLR's Future Initiatives

As a member of LaSalle, a leading global real estate investment management company, LLR believes that ESG best practices enhance the investment performance of our assets. LLR will continue to strive for maximum contributions through formal programs that are conducive toward environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and a pursuit for ethical business governance.

* The Investment Corporation's website: https://lasalle-logiport.com/english/

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated April 15, 2022. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original Japanese version shall prevail.

(Exhibit)

LOGIPORT Nagareyama B

LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima B

LOGIPORT Amagasaki

LOGIPORT Osaka Bay

LOGIPORT Higashi Ogishima A

LOGIPORT Kawagoe

LOGIPORT Sakai

Disclaimer

LaSalle Logiport REIT published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
