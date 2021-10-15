LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the Election of Directors

For information purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original. October 15, 2021 To All Concerned Parties REIT Issuer: LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT 1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director (Securities Identification Code: 3466) Asset Manager: LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K. Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management TEL: +81-3-6367-5800 Notice Concerning Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation and the Election of Directors LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that at LLR's board of directors' meeting held today, a resolution was passed that proposals concerning a partial amendment of its Articles of Incorporation and the election of directors will be submitted to the 4th general unitholders meeting to be held on November 19, 2021, as outlined below. The proposals will take effect upon approval by the aforementioned general unitholders meeting. Reason and Content of Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation LLR will establish a new provision and amend related provisions to stipulate that the provisions concerning "Deemed Approval Vote," which is stipulated in Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) and Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of LLR, will not be applied to certain resolution of proposals that could have substantial impact on the investment corporation's governance structure and for which submission of conflicting proposals is difficult by nature, in order to more directly and accurately reflect the intention of unitholders. (Related to Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation and Article 14, Paragraph 2 and 3 of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation) Associated with the application of the revised Accounting Standard for Financial Instruments (including newly established or revised accounting standards and guidance in relation to this), the ASBJ Statement No. 10, LLR will make necessary changes in the method of asset evaluation. (Related to Article 34, Paragraph 1 (6) and (10), Paragraph 2 (3) and Paragraph 3 of the current Articles of Incorporation) With respect to the election of One (1) Executive Director

The term of office of Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director, is to expire on November 30, 2021. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation proposes the appointment of one new Executive Director (Toshimitsu Fujiwara) effective as of December 1, 2021.

(For details about the election of one Executive Director, please refer to the attached "Notice of the 4th General Unitholders Meeting".)

The above candidate for Executive Director is President and CEO of LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K., LLR's asset management company. With respect to the election of One (1) Substitute Executive Director 1

In the event that the executive director goes missing or there are an insufficient number of executive directors stipulated by law, the Investment Corporation requests the election of one Substitute Executive Director (Taira Jigami ) effective as of December 1, 2021. (For details about the election of one Substitute Executive Director, please refer to the attached "Notice of the 4th General Unitholders Meeting".) The above candidate for Substitute Executive Director is Head of Fund Management of LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K., LLR's asset management company. With respect to the election of Three (3) Supervisory Directors

The term of office of Messrs. Kentaro Shibata and Koji Nishiuchi, Supervisory Directors, is to expire on November 30, 2021.With regards to this matter, in order to further enhance and strengthen the supervisory system,we will increase the number of supervisory officers of the Investment Corporation by one. Accordingly, we ask for the appointment of three new Supervisory Directors (Kentaro Shibata, Koji Nishiuchi and Rie Takenaga) effective as of December 1, 2021.

(For details about the election of three Supervisory Directors, please refer to the attached "Notice of the 4th General Unitholders Meeting".) Schedule of General Unitholders Meeting October 15, 2021: Board of directors' approval of proposals to be submitted to the General Unitholders Meeting November 1, 2021: Delivery of notice of convocation of the General Unitholders Meeting (scheduled) November 19, 2021: Hosting of the General Unitholders Meeting (scheduled) （Appendix） Notice of the 4th General Unitholders Meeting LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT: https://lasalle-logiport.com/english/ This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated October 15 2021. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. 2

(Securities code: 3466) November 1, 2021 To Our Unitholders 11-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT Executive Director Toshimitsu Fujiwara Notice of 4th General Unitholders Meeting I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of our unitholders. You are cordially invited to attend the 4th General Unitholders Meeting as outlined below. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we ask you to choose the option to exercise your voting rights in advance in writing and refrain from attending the General Unitholders Meeting regardless of your health status. If you are exercising your voting rights in writing, please review the following "Reference Documents for the General Unitholders Meeting" and return the completed documents so that it reaches our office by 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021. In accordance with Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR" or the "Investment Corporation") has established provisions in Article 14 of the current Articles of Incorporation concerning "Deemed Affirmative Vote." Under this provision, if a unitholder does not attend the meeting and does not exercise its voting rights using the Voting Rights Exercise Form in writing, then he/she will be accounted for and treated as if they had agreed with each proposal made at the General Unitholders Meeting (if a number of proposals are submitted, and if any of these proposals have a conflicting intent, then all of these votes would be excluded), and will be tallied along with the voting by the unitholders in attendance. Please take heed of this provision. (Excerpt from the current Articles of Incorporation of LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT) Article 14 (Deemed Affirmative Vote) If a unitholder neither attends the General Unitholders Meeting nor exercises its voting rights, such unitholders shall be deemed to have voted affirmatively to the proposal submitted to the General Unitholders Meeting (excluding any of these agenda items when multiple agenda items are submitted and there is a conflicting agenda among them). The number of voting rights held by unitholders that are deemed to have voted affirmatively to the proposal pursuant to the provisions of the preceding paragraph shall be included in the number of voting rights held by unitholders in attendance at the General Unitholders Meeting. Yours sincerely －1－

Note Date & Time: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:30 a.m.) Location: 1-7-12, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Sapia Tower 5th floor Station Conference Tokyo Meeting Room 501 (Please refer to the "Venue Guide of the General Unitholders Meeting" located on the last page and note that the venue is different from the previously held General Unitholders Meeting.) 3. Purpose of the General Unitholders Meeting: Resolution Items Agenda Item 1: Partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation Agenda Item 2: Appointment of one (1) Executive Director Agenda Item 3: Appointment of one (1) Substitute Executive Director Agenda Item 4: Appointment of three (3) Supervisory Directors Request ◎At thisGeneral Unitholders Meeting, measures will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID- 19 infections in light of the domestic situation with regards to COVID-19. For details, please refer to "Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 Infections" below. The way in which the General Unitholders Meeting is operated may be changed depending on the situation in the future. If there are any changes, they will be posted on the Investment Corporation's website (https://lasalle-logiport.com/). ◎W hen attending the meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk upon your arrival. ◎Y ou may exercise your voting rights by proxy. Y our proxy must be one (1) individual who is a unitholder with voting rights. Your proxy is requested to present a document evidencing his or her status as proxy together with the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. Additionally, please be aware that persons other than unitholders entitled to exercise voting rights (including proxies who are not unitholders and persons accompanying unitholders) will not be allowed to enter the venue. Guide ◎An Investment Status Reporting Meeting by LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K. ("LRA" or the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT, was held －2－

after the end of the previously held General Unitholders Meeting. This time, the Investment Status Reporting Meeting will not be held in order to shorten the period of stay for investors in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections at the venue as much as possible. Thank you for your understanding. Information on the operating status of the Investment Corporation is on the website (https://lasalle-logiport.com/) of the Investment Corporation, including videos of the financial results briefing sessions, presentation materials, and occupancy data. ◎How to inform investors when amendments to Reference Documents are made to the General Unitholders Meeting Please note that if any matters to be stated in the Reference Documents need to be revised before the date before the General Unitholders Meeting is held, the revised matters will be posted on the Investment Corporation's website (http://lasalle-logiport.com/). ◎ Please note that souvenirs will not bedistributed. We appreciate your understanding. －3－

