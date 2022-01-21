LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

For informational purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

January 21, 2022

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management

TEL: +81-3-6367-5800

Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and bond rating of LLR, as outlined below.

1. Content of the Change Credit Rating Agency Type of Credit Rating Previous Current Long-term Issuer AA- AA Rating JCR Positive Stable Outlook Bond Rating AA- AA 2. Reasons for the Change of Rating

Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

The Investment Corporation's website: https://lasalle-logiport.com/english/

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated January 21, 2022. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original Japanese version shall prevail.

