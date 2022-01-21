Log in
    3466   JP3048180008

LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT

(3466)
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

01/21/2022 | 02:12am EST
For informational purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

January 21, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

Asset Manager:

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management

TEL: +81-3-6367-5800

Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and bond rating of LLR, as outlined below.

1.

Content of the Change

Credit Rating Agency

Type of Credit Rating

Previous

Current

Long-term Issuer

AA-

AA

Rating

JCR

Positive

Stable

Outlook

Bond Rating

AA-

AA

2.

Reasons for the Change of Rating

Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated January 21, 2022. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original Japanese version shall prevail.

1

Disclaimer

LaSalle Logiport REIT published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
