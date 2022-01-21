LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

For informational purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.
January 21, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT
1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director
(Securities Identification Code: 3466)
Asset Manager:
LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.
Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO
Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management
TEL: +81-3-6367-5800
Notice Concerning the Change of Rating
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and bond rating of LLR, as outlined below.
Content of the Change
Credit Rating Agency
Type of Credit Rating
Previous
Current
Long-term Issuer
AA-
AA
Rating
JCR
Positive
Stable
Outlook
Bond Rating
AA-
AA
2.
Reasons for the Change of Rating
Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/
This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated January 21, 2022. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original Japanese version shall prevail.
Disclaimer
