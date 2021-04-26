LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

For information purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original. April 26 2021 To All Concerned Parties REIT Issuer: LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT 1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director (Securities Identification Code: 3466) Asset Manager: LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K. Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO Contact: Daisuke Ishida, Director, General Manager of Finance & Management Department TEL: +81-3-6367-5600 Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that debt financing (the "Borrowings") was resolved based on the following terms and conditions, as outlined below. 1. Details of the Borrowings Catego Lender Borrowing Interest Rate Borrowin Borrowing Repayment Repayment Collateral ry Amount (Note 5) g Date Method Date Method (JPY mil) (Note 6) (Note 8) (Note 9) Syndicate of lenders Base interest Borrowing Short- arranged by MUFG Bank, rate (JBA 3- Apr. 28, based on term Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and 1,800 month Japanese 2022 individual term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking yen TIBOR) + loan Unsecured Corporation (Note 1) 0.1625% Apr. 30, Bullet agreement and non- 2021 repayment Syndicate of lenders Base interest dated Apr. 27, guaranteed arranged by MUFG Bank, rate (JBA 3- Long- 2021 with the Apr. 30, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and 2,000 month Japanese lenders shown term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking yen TIBOR) + 2026 on the left Corporation (Note 2) 0.3000% 1

Catego Lender Borrowing Interest Rate Borrowin Borrowing Repayment Repayment Collateral ry Amount (Note 5) g Date Method Date Method (JPY mil) (Note 6) (Note 8) (Note 9) Syndicate of lenders Base interest rate (JBA 3- arranged by MUFG Bank, Borrowing Long- month Japanese June. 30, term Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and 2,800 yen TIBOR) + based on 2028 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 0.2800% individual term Corporation (Note 3) loan Unsecured (Note 7) Apr. 30, Bullet agreement and non- 2021 repayment Base interest Syndicate of lenders dated Apr. 27, guaranteed arranged by MUFG Bank, rate (JBA 3- 2021 with the Long- month Japanese June 29, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and 13,100 lenders shown term Sumitomo Mitsui Banking yen TIBOR) + on the left 2029 0.3800% Corporation (Note 4) (Note 7) Notes: The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. The syndicate of lenders includes Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. The syndicate of lenders includes Shinsei Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Limited. The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan Inc. "Interest Rate" does not include loan fees payable to lenders. The first interest payment date is the last day of May 2021, and the subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every February, May, August and November thereafter, and the repayment date (or the immediately following business day in case such interest payment date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediately preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month). As to floating interest rates, the base interest rate refers to the Japanese yen TIBOR for three-month deposits announced by the JBA TIBOR Association two business days before the interest payment date for the immediately preceding interest calculation period (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date).

Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Association's website ( http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/ ) for changes in the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR. Interest rates are expected to be converted into a fixed rate upon executing Interest Rate Swap Agreements. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements shall be announced at a later time once the agreements have been executed. The repayment date will be the immediately following business day in case such date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediate preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month. Partial or full principal repayment prior to the maturity date is permissible under certain conditions such as LLR providing prior written notice of its intention during the period between the borrowing date and the repayment date. 2. Reason for the Borrowings LLR has decided to borrow funds to acquire the Intended Acquisition Asset (1 property, Intended Acquisition Price (Note) 40,000 million yen) and related expenses described in the "Notice Concerning Acquisition, and Leasing of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Redemption of 2

Preferred Shares of Nanko Property TMK" released on April 14, 2021. Note: "Intended Acquisition Price" is the price to be paid for the Intended Acquisition Asset pursuant to its relevant Trust Beneficiary Interests Purchase & Sale Agreement (excluding national and local consumption taxes, and expenses such as transaction fees, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen). Total Amount, Purpose of Use and Scheduled Outlay Date of the Proceeds Total amount

19,700 million yen Specific purpose of use

Acquisition of the Intended Acquisition Assets and the related expenses, as described above Scheduled outlay date April 30, 2021 Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities Balances after the Borrowings (Unit: yen in millions) As of February 28, As of April 30, Increase 2021 2021 (Decrease) Short-term Loan 1,350 6,140 4,790 (Note) Long-term Loan 128,494 143,404 14,910 (Note) Total Loan Amount 129,844 149,544 19,700 Investment Corporation 16,500 16,500 - Bonds Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 146,344 166,044 19,700 Note: Short-term Loan refers to loans that are due within one year from the above mentioned date, and Long-term Loan refers to loans that are due in more than one year from the above mentioned date. Impact on Financial Indicators As of February 28, As of April 30, Increase 2021 2021 (Note 1) (decrease) Average remaining debt term 5.14 years 5.22 years Extended by (Note 2) 0.08 years Ratio of fixed interest rate loans 92.5 % 91.1 % Decreased by (Note 3) 1.4% Notes: Assumed calculation based on executing the interest rate swap agreement on this given date. Calculated as the average of remaining debt term weighted by interest-bearing liabilities amount. Rounded to two decimal places. 3

3. Calculated as the balance of interest-bearing liabilities with fixed interest rate / total balance of interest-bearing liabilities 100. Rounded to one decimal place. 5. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of the Concerned Information With respect to risks regarding redemption of the Borrowings, etc. there are no material changes from the content provided in the "II Reference Information, 2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese) submitted on April 14, 2021. 4

