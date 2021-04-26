Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3466   JP3048180008

LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT

(3466)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For information purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

April 26 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

Asset Manager:

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Daisuke Ishida, Director, General Manager of

Finance & Management Department

TEL: +81-3-6367-5600

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that debt financing (the "Borrowings") was resolved based on the following terms and conditions, as outlined below.

1. Details of the Borrowings

Catego

Lender

Borrowing

Interest Rate

Borrowin

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Collateral

ry

Amount

(Note 5)

g Date

Method

Date

Method

(JPY mil)

(Note 6)

(Note 8)

(Note 9)

Syndicate of lenders

Base interest

Borrowing

Short-

arranged by MUFG Bank,

rate (JBA 3-

Apr. 28,

based on

term

Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and

1,800

month Japanese

2022

individual term

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

yen TIBOR) +

loan

Unsecured

Corporation (Note 1)

0.1625%

Apr. 30,

Bullet

agreement

and non-

2021

repayment

Syndicate of lenders

Base interest

dated Apr. 27,

guaranteed

arranged by MUFG Bank,

rate (JBA 3-

Long-

2021 with the

Apr. 30,

Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and

2,000

month Japanese

lenders shown

term

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

yen TIBOR) +

2026

on the left

Corporation (Note 2)

0.3000%

1

Catego

Lender

Borrowing

Interest Rate

Borrowin

Borrowing

Repayment

Repayment

Collateral

ry

Amount

(Note 5)

g Date

Method

Date

Method

(JPY mil)

(Note 6)

(Note 8)

(Note 9)

Syndicate of lenders

Base interest

rate (JBA 3-

arranged by MUFG Bank,

Borrowing

Long-

month Japanese

June. 30,

term

Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and

2,800

yen TIBOR) +

based on

2028

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

0.2800%

individual term

Corporation (Note 3)

loan

Unsecured

(Note 7)

Apr. 30,

Bullet

agreement

and non-

2021

repayment

Base interest

Syndicate of lenders

dated Apr. 27,

guaranteed

arranged by MUFG Bank,

rate (JBA 3-

2021 with the

Long-

month Japanese

June 29,

Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and

13,100

lenders shown

term

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

yen TIBOR) +

on the left

2029

0.3800%

Corporation (Note 4)

(Note 7)

Notes:

  1. The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  2. The syndicate of lenders includes Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.
  3. The syndicate of lenders includes Shinsei Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Limited.
  4. The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan Inc.
  5. "Interest Rate" does not include loan fees payable to lenders.
  6. The first interest payment date is the last day of May 2021, and the subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every February, May, August and November thereafter, and the repayment date (or the immediately following business day in case such interest payment date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediately preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month). As to floating interest rates, the base interest rate refers to the Japanese yen TIBOR for three-month deposits announced by the JBA TIBOR Association two business days before the interest payment date for the immediately preceding interest calculation period (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date).
    Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Association's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for changes in the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR.
  7. Interest rates are expected to be converted into a fixed rate upon executing Interest Rate Swap Agreements. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements shall be announced at a later time once the agreements have been executed.
  8. The repayment date will be the immediately following business day in case such date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediate preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month.
  9. Partial or full principal repayment prior to the maturity date is permissible under certain conditions such as LLR providing prior written notice of its intention during the period between the borrowing date and the repayment date.

2. Reason for the Borrowings

LLR has decided to borrow funds to acquire the Intended Acquisition Asset (1 property, Intended Acquisition Price (Note) 40,000 million yen) and related expenses described in the "Notice Concerning Acquisition, and Leasing of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Redemption of

2

Preferred Shares of Nanko Property TMK" released on April 14, 2021.

Note:

"Intended Acquisition Price" is the price to be paid for the Intended Acquisition Asset pursuant to its relevant Trust Beneficiary Interests Purchase & Sale Agreement (excluding national and local consumption taxes, and expenses such as transaction fees, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen).

  1. Total Amount, Purpose of Use and Scheduled Outlay Date of the Proceeds
  1. Total amount
    19,700 million yen
  2. Specific purpose of use
    Acquisition of the Intended Acquisition Assets and the related expenses, as described above
  3. Scheduled outlay date April 30, 2021
  1. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities Balances after the Borrowings

(Unit:

yen in millions)

As of February 28,

As of April 30,

Increase

2021

2021

(Decrease)

Short-term Loan

1,350

6,140

4,790

(Note)

Long-term Loan

128,494

143,404

14,910

(Note)

Total Loan Amount

129,844

149,544

19,700

Investment Corporation

16,500

16,500

-

Bonds

Total

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

146,344

166,044

19,700

Note:

Short-term Loan refers to loans that are due within one year from the above mentioned date, and Long-term Loan refers to loans that are due in more than one year from the above mentioned date.

Impact on Financial Indicators

As of February 28,

As of April 30,

Increase

2021

2021 (Note 1)

(decrease)

Average remaining debt term

5.14 years

5.22 years

Extended by

(Note 2)

0.08 years

Ratio of fixed interest rate loans

92.5 %

91.1 %

Decreased by

(Note 3)

1.4%

Notes:

  1. Assumed calculation based on executing the interest rate swap agreement on this given date.
  2. Calculated as the average of remaining debt term weighted by interest-bearing liabilities amount. Rounded to two decimal places.

3

3. Calculated as the balance of interest-bearing liabilities with fixed interest rate / total balance of interest-bearing liabilities

  • 100. Rounded to one decimal place.

5. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of the Concerned Information

With respect to risks regarding redemption of the Borrowings, etc. there are no material changes from the

content provided in the "II Reference Information, 2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese) submitted on April 14, 2021.

4

Reference

Interest-Bearing Liabilities Maturity Ladder

*LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT: http://lasalle-logiport.com/english/

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated April 26 2021. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

5

Disclaimer

LaSalle Logiport REIT published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT
02:02aLASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
04/22LaSalle Logiport REIT to Issue Investment Units in Public, Third-Party Offeri..
MT
04/21LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Pricing for the Issuance of New Inves..
PU
04/14LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Financial Results (REIT) for the Fiscal Period Ended Fe..
PU
04/14LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and ..
PU
04/14LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Leasing of Domestic R..
PU
04/14LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Upward Revisions to the Forecasts for..
PU
04/07LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : Notice Concerning Obtainment of Building-Housing Energy..
PU
03/25LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT  : REIT Advisor Begins Organizational Restructuring
MT
03/11Japanese Shares End Moderately Higher as Passage of US Fiscal Stimulus Packag..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 860 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 7 326 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net Debt 2020 102 B 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 289 B 2 678 M 2 685 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,2x
EV / Sales 2020 23,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT
Duration : Period :
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 176 600,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshimitsu Fujiwara Executive Officer
Kentaro Shibata Supervisory Officer
Koji Nishiuchi Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT6.13%2 678
PROLOGIS, INC.15.26%84 946
GOODMAN GROUP1.96%27 554
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION13.51%16 958
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST5.17%9 914
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.9.32%8 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ