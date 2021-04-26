LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
April 26 2021
REIT Issuer:
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT
1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director
(Securities Identification Code: 3466)
Asset Manager:
LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.
Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO
Contact: Daisuke Ishida, Director, General Manager of
Finance & Management Department
TEL: +81-3-6367-5600
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that debt financing (the "Borrowings") was resolved based on the following terms and conditions, as outlined below.
1. Details of the Borrowings
Catego
Lender
Borrowing
Interest Rate
Borrowin
Borrowing
Repayment
Repayment
Collateral
ry
Amount
(Note 5)
g Date
Method
Date
Method
(JPY mil)
(Note 6)
(Note 8)
(Note 9)
Syndicate of lenders
Base interest
Borrowing
Short-
arranged by MUFG Bank,
rate (JBA 3-
Apr. 28,
based on
term
Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and
1,800
month Japanese
2022
individual term
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
yen TIBOR) +
loan
Unsecured
Corporation (Note 1)
0.1625%
Apr. 30,
Bullet
agreement
and non-
2021
repayment
Syndicate of lenders
Base interest
dated Apr. 27,
guaranteed
arranged by MUFG Bank,
rate (JBA 3-
Long-
2021 with the
Apr. 30,
Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and
2,000
month Japanese
lenders shown
term
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
yen TIBOR) +
2026
on the left
Corporation (Note 2)
0.3000%
1
Catego
Lender
Borrowing
Interest Rate
Borrowin
Borrowing
Repayment
Repayment
Collateral
ry
Amount
(Note 5)
g Date
Method
Date
Method
(JPY mil)
(Note 6)
(Note 8)
(Note 9)
Syndicate of lenders
Base interest
rate (JBA 3-
arranged by MUFG Bank,
Borrowing
Long-
month Japanese
June. 30,
term
Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and
2,800
yen TIBOR) +
based on
2028
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
0.2800%
individual term
Corporation (Note 3)
loan
Unsecured
(Note 7)
Apr. 30,
Bullet
agreement
and non-
2021
repayment
Base interest
Syndicate of lenders
dated Apr. 27,
guaranteed
arranged by MUFG Bank,
rate (JBA 3-
2021 with the
Long-
month Japanese
June 29,
Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and
13,100
lenders shown
term
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
yen TIBOR) +
on the left
2029
0.3800%
Corporation (Note 4)
(Note 7)
Notes:
The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
The syndicate of lenders includes Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.
The syndicate of lenders includes Shinsei Bank, Limited, Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Resona Bank, Limited.
The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan Inc.
"Interest Rate" does not include loan fees payable to lenders.
The first interest payment date is the last day of May 2021, and the subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every February, May, August and November thereafter, and the repayment date (or the immediately following business day in case such interest payment date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediately preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month). As to floating interest rates, the base interest rate refers to the Japanese yen TIBOR for three-month deposits announced by the JBA TIBOR Association two business days before the interest payment date for the immediately preceding interest calculation period (however, for the first calculation period, the applicable date is the drawdown date).
Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Association's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for changes in the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR.
Interest rates are expected to be converted into a fixed rate upon executing Interest Rate Swap Agreements. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements shall be announced at a later time once the agreements have been executed.
The repayment date will be the immediately following business day in case such date would fall on a day that is not a business day and the immediate preceding business day in case such date would fall in the next calendar month.
Partial or full principal repayment prior to the maturity date is permissible under certain conditions such as LLR providing prior written notice of its intention during the period between the borrowing date and the repayment date.
2. Reason for the Borrowings
LLR has decided to borrow funds to acquire the Intended Acquisition Asset (1 property, Intended Acquisition Price (Note) 40,000 million yen) and related expenses described in the "Notice Concerning Acquisition, and Leasing of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Redemption of
2
Preferred Shares of Nanko Property TMK" released on April 14, 2021.
Note:
"Intended Acquisition Price" is the price to be paid for the Intended Acquisition Asset pursuant to its relevant Trust Beneficiary Interests Purchase & Sale Agreement (excluding national and local consumption taxes, and expenses such as transaction fees, and is rounded down to the nearest million yen).
Total Amount, Purpose of Use and Scheduled Outlay Date of the Proceeds
Total amount
19,700 million yen
Specific purpose of use
Acquisition of the Intended Acquisition Assets and the related expenses, as described above
Scheduled outlay date April 30, 2021
Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities Balances after the Borrowings
(Unit:
yen in millions)
As of February 28,
As of April 30,
Increase
2021
2021
(Decrease)
Short-term Loan
1,350
6,140
4,790
(Note)
Long-term Loan
128,494
143,404
14,910
(Note)
Total Loan Amount
129,844
149,544
19,700
Investment Corporation
16,500
16,500
-
Bonds
Total
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
146,344
166,044
19,700
Note:
Short-term Loan refers to loans that are due within one year from the above mentioned date, and Long-term Loan refers to loans that are due in more than one year from the above mentioned date.
Impact on Financial Indicators
As of February 28,
As of April 30,
Increase
2021
2021 (Note 1)
(decrease)
Average remaining debt term
5.14 years
5.22 years
Extended by
(Note 2)
0.08 years
Ratio of fixed interest rate loans
92.5 %
91.1 %
Decreased by
(Note 3)
1.4%
Notes:
Assumed calculation based on executing the interest rate swap agreement on this given date.
Calculated as the average of remaining debt term weighted by interest-bearing liabilities amount. Rounded to two decimal places.
3
3. Calculated as the balance of interest-bearing liabilities with fixed interest rate / total balance of interest-bearing liabilities
100. Rounded to one decimal place.
5. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of the Concerned Information
With respect to risks regarding redemption of the Borrowings, etc. there are no material changes from the
content provided in the "II Reference Information, 2. Supplementary Information on Reference Materials, 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Registration Statement (Japanese) submitted on April 14, 2021.
