  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT
  News
  7. Summary
    3466   JP3048180008

LASALLE LOGIPORT REIT

(3466)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT : Notice Concerning Early Prepayment and Early Partial Prepayment of Debt Financing

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
For information purpose only. The Japanese press release should be referred to as the original.

May 31, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT

1-11-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative:Toshimitsu Fujiwara, Executive Director

(Securities Identification Code: 3466)

Asset Manager:

LaSalle REIT Advisors K.K.

Representative: Toshimitsu Fujiwara, President and CEO

Contact: Taira Jigami, Head of Fund Management

TEL: +81-3-6367-5800

Notice Concerning Early Prepayment and Early Partial Prepayment of Debt Financing

LaSalle LOGIPORT REIT ("LLR") announces today that it has decided to make an early prepayment and an early partial prepayment of its debt financing (collectively the "Early Prepayment"), as outlined below.

1. Overview of the Early Prepayment of debt financing

Balance

Balance

Prepaym

Catego

before

Prepayme

after

Repaym

Lenders

prepayme

nt amount

prepayme

Borrowi

ent date

ent due

ry

nt

(million

nt

ng date

(schedul

date

(million

yen)

(million

ed)

yen)

yen)

Syndicate of

Sep 4,

Aug 31,

June 11,

lenders

800

800

-

arranged by

2020

2021

2021

MUFG Bank,

Short

Ltd., Mizuho

-term

Bank, Ltd. and

Apr 30,

Apr 28,

June 11,

Sumitomo

1,800

1,100

700

Mitsui Banking

2021

2022

2021

Corporation

(Note 1)

Notes:

  1. The syndicate of lenders includes MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  2. Due to this prepayment being made, while there will be a settlement payment generated, the impact it will have on the operational status to LLR is extremely minor.
  3. For details of debt financing, please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" issued on September 1, 2020 and "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" issued on April 26, 2021.

2. Prepayment Funds

In connection with property acquisition costs along with other expenses, LLR has received a consumption tax refund and shall appropriate part of these funds toward the prepayment of debt. In

1

addition, LLR intends to use part of the net proceeds (1,132,838,000 yen) received from the issuance of new Investment Units through Third-party Allotment, with payment due date of May 25, 2021, toward the partial prepayment of this debt.

Note:

For details of the proceeds from the issuance of new investment units, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" issued on April 14, 2021, "Notice Concerning Pricing for the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" issued on April 21, 2021 and "Notice Concerning Determination of the Number of New Investment Units to be Issued through Third-Party Allotment" issued on May 21, 2021.

3. Outstanding Interest-Bearing Liabilities Balances after the Early Prepayment

(Unit:

yen in millions)

As of May 31,

As of June 11,

Increase

2021

2021

(Decrease)

Short-term Loan

6,140

4,240

(1,900)

(Note)

Long-term Loan

143,404

143,404

-

(Note)

Total

Loan Amount

149,544

147,644

(1,900)

Total

Investment Corporation Bonds

16,500

16,500

-

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

166,044

164,144

(1,900)

Note:

Short-term Loan refers to loans that are due within one year from the above mentioned date, and Long-term Loan refers to loans that are due in more than one year from the above mentioned date.

[Impact on Financial Indicators]

As of May 31,

As of June 11,

Increase

2021

2021

(Decrease)

Average remaining debt term

5.14 years

5.16 years

Extended by

(Note 1)

0.02 years

Ratio of fixed interest rate loans

91.1%

92.2%

Increased by

(Note 2)

1.1%

Notes:

  1. Calculated as the average of remaining debt term weighted by interest-bearing liabilities amount. Rounded to two decimal places.
  2. Calculated as the balance of interest-bearing liabilities with fixed interest rate / total balance of interest-bearing liabilities * 100. Rounded to one decimal place.

4. Other Matters Necessary for Investors' Appropriate Understanding/Judgment of the Concerned Information

With respect to risks regarding the Early Prepayment, there are no material changes from the

content provided in the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" section included within the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the 10th fiscal period submitted on May 28, 2021.

This notice is an English translation of the Japanese announcement dated May 31 2021. No assurance or warranties are made regarding the completeness or accuracy of this English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

2

Disclaimer

LaSalle Logiport REIT published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
