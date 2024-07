LASCO Distributors Limited is engaged in marketing, selling, and distribution of branded consumer goods in the nutrition, hygiene, and healthcare categories in Jamaica and across several international markets. The Company operates through two segments: consumer division and pharmaceutical division. The consumer division includes various product categories, such as food, beverage, personal care, infant care, adult incontinence, and home care products. The pharmaceutical division distributes international brands in categories, such as prescription, over the counter (OTC) medication, diagnostics, veterinary supplies as well as its own private brand of generics under the LASMED brand name. The Company's products include LASCO Food Drink and LaSoy range of beverage products, Curves Sanitary Napkins and the iCool range of waters, flavored waters, and drinks. The Company also distributes Unilever's home and personal care portfolio, with brands such as Breeze, Cif, Dove, St. Ives, and Axe.