LASCO Distributors Limited is a distribution company. The Company is principally engaged in the distribution of pharmaceuticals and consumable items. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Division and Pharmaceutical Divisions. The Consumer Division includes food, beverage, personal care, baby care, adult incontinence and home care products. The Pharmaceutical Division includes the distribution of ethical, over the counter (OTC), animal health and equipment, as well as its private brand of generics under the LASMED brand name. Its products include LASCO Food Drink and LaSoy, a range of soy beverage products, as well as the iCool water, flavoured water and juice drinks. The Company distributes its fast-moving consumer goods under its LASCO brand and other LASCO sub brands, such as Curves and iCool. Its distribution network includes supermarkets, wholesalers, small shops, schools, pharmacies, government institutions and health care facilities across Jamaica.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale