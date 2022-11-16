LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES : LASF) DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

Please be advised that the Board of Directors of LASCO Financial Services Limited at its meeting held on Wednesday November 16, 2022 resolved than an interim dividend of $0.05 per share will be paid to all shareholders of the Company on record at the close of business on Decembers 1, 2022. Payment date of the interim dividend will be on December 21, 2022
