  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Lasco Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LASF   JMP620981010

LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(LASF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-14
2.830 JMD   +4.43%
2.830 JMD   +4.43%
LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES : LASF) DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

11/16/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Please be advised that the Board of Directors of LASCO Financial Services Limited at its meeting held on Wednesday November 16, 2022 resolved than an interim dividend of $0.05 per share will be paid to all shareholders of the Company on record at the close of business on Decembers 1, 2022. Payment date of the interim dividend will be on December 21, 2022

Lasco Financial Services Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
05:49pLasco Financial Services : Lasf) declaration of interim dividend
PU
11/15Lasco Financial Services : LASF) – Trading in Shares
PU
11/08Lasco Financial Services : LASF) – Trading in Shares
PU
11/03Lasco Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
08/10Lasco Financial Services : LASF) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ende..
PU
08/10Lasco Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/05Lasco Financial Services : LASF) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ende..
PU
07/29Lasco Financial Services : LASF) Annual Report 2022
PU
05/31Lasco Financial Services : LASF) Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31,..
PU
05/31Lasco Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 487 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2022 306 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net Debt 2022 94,5 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 623 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lasco Financial Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jacinth Hall-Tracey Managing Director & Executive Director
Norris Clarke CFO & Group Financial Controller
Lascelles Agustas Chin Executive Chairman
Randolph W. Burgess Manager-Information Technology
Denise E. West Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASCO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED-5.67%24
FISERV, INC.-3.31%63 725
BLOCK, INC.-54.57%43 886
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-24.34%27 657
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.62%14 426
NEXI S.P.A-37.10%11 988