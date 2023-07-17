Lasco Financial Services Limited is a Jamaica-based company that provides retail financial services. The Company's principal activities include the sale and purchase of foreign currency through its Cambio, and the provision of remittance services facilitating person-to-person transfers for a fee, in accordance with licenses issued by the Bank of Jamaica. It deals with money transfers (send/receive transactions) within Jamaica, as well as transactions to and from Jamaica to the world. The Company's segments include Cambio operations, Money Transfer and Loans. The Company's services include BOSS Revolution Money Transfer, Skip Di Line, MoneyGram, Ria Money Transfer, Cambio Services, LASCO Microfinance Ltd (Loans), LASCO Biz and LASCO GOLD. The Company provides its services under various brands, including MoneyGram and Quick & EZ for bill payment.

Sector Business Support Services