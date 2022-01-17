Log in
    LASM   JMP620991092

LASCO MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(LASM)
LASCO MANUFACTURING : LASM) – Trading in Shares

01/17/2022 | 03:55pm EST
LASCO Manufacturing Limited (LASM) has advised that a Senior Manager sold a total of 5,500 LASM Shares on January 13, 2022

LML- Letter to JSE - Trading in Shares January 13, 2022

Disclaimer

LASCO Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 218 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2021 1 380 M 9,02 M 9,02 M
Net cash 2021 1 257 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 19 425 M 127 M 127 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James E. D. Rawle Managing Director & Director
Lascelles Agustas Chin Executive Chairman
Peter Hylton Manager-Information Technology
Rosalea Hamilton Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Sylvester Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASCO MANUFACTURING LIMITED-0.84%127
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.18%364 092
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.70%94 998
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-0.67%54 490
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.91%46 538
DANONE6.01%43 021