LASCO MANUFACTURING : LASM) – Trading in Shares
LASCO Manufacturing Limited (LASM) has advised that a Senior Manager sold a total of 5,500 LASM Shares on January 13, 2022
LML- Letter to JSE - Trading in Shares January 13, 2022
Sales 2021
8 218 M
53,7 M
53,7 M
Net income 2021
1 380 M
9,02 M
9,02 M
Net cash 2021
1 257 M
8,21 M
8,21 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,6x
Yield 2021
1,61%
Capitalization
19 425 M
127 M
127 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,51x
EV / Sales 2021
2,11x
Nbr of Employees
82
Free-Float
-
