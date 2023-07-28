Lasco Manufacturing Limited is a Jamaica-based company engaged in manufacturing of soy-based products, juice drinks, water and packaging of milk-based products. The Company distributes its products in local markets. It operates two divisions, such as manufacturing and export. Its product categories include General Groceries, Seasonings, Sauces & Condiments, Beverages, Baby Care and Personal Care. General groceries include canned vegetables, canned beans, canned fish, breakfast items, general items and desserts. It also offers a range of powdered seasonings, including curry and jerk. Sauces and condiments include guava jerk table sauce, tangy pepper table sauce, jerk table sauce, mango table sauce, browning, gourmet fish and meat sauce and hot pepper sauce. Beverages offer canned juices, syrups, iCool juice drinks and instant chocolate cans. Baby care includes baby formula and cereals, baby diapers and baby wipes. Its Personal Care includes sanitary napkins, toothpaste and soaps.

Sector Food Processing