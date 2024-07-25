The Laser Photonics Roadshow Team Will Visit Florida Boating Devotees and Industry Professionals To Boost Brand Recognition, Lead Generation & Laser Technology Awareness

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announces its upcoming Boating Industry Product Roadshow that will cover the entire state of Florida over the span of August. Invitees include Florida's boating public, boat manufacturers, shipbuilders, and other industry professionals working in marinas, shipyards, and boatyards.

"Traditionally, when potential customers want to experience our laser cleaning products firsthand, they either send us samples to be processed at our facilities, visit our Customer Experience Center, or catch us at a trade show," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "However, we've realized that this limits the number of people who are able to witness this cutting-edge technology. Through this roadshow, we will be able to better educate professionals in the industry about the numerous benefits laser technology provides when it comes to cost-effective manufacturing and maintenance."

To demonstrate the effectiveness of laser technology in tackling the challenges of this industry, the LPC team will showcase its MARLIN product line, a family of cutting-edge laser solutions designed specifically for use on marine vessels. The systems that will be taken on the roadshow include the MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHS, LPC-200M-MHS and more.

Invitations and information about the roadshow will be delivered by telephone, email and U.S. mail in the coming month. Those interested in attending upcoming demonstrations can keep an eye out for upcoming news and additional information by visiting the LPC newsroom. Each stop on the roadshow will involve product demonstrations, in-depth discussions, distribution of marketing materials and Q&A sessions to help prospective users discover how LPC's laser systems can resolve their needs.

Catering to the unique requirements of each visitor, the Roadshow Team will also highlight LPC's suite of laser systems designed for various applications outside of laser cleaning.

"Our team of laser experts will help attendees identify the solution to their unique needs," Tupuola said. "Corrosion, rust, algae and biofilms are serious issues affecting the maritime industry so we are proud of being able to provide a solution to such a costly problem affecting people around the world."

Face-to-face meetings with the Roadshow Team will illustrate to professionals in the maritime industry the benefits of modern laser technology over the more costly and less effective traditional methods of industrial cleaning. By experiencing the team's demonstrations and trying the technology out for themselves, decision-makers in the market can directly observe the superiority of LPC solutions, as the hands-on demonstrations will make it evident that the technology gives users a competitive edge. Those ready to see the MARLIN product line in action ahead of the roadshow can contact Laser Photonics to learn more or schedule a visit at our customer experience center by going to https://www.laserphotonics.com/schedule-a-call.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725276572/en/