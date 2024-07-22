Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announces the launch of its new investor web portal, giving investors, analysts and other professionals enhanced educational and investment resources in one location. The new investor portal enhances the functionality and user-friendliness of the previous investor page and improves the overall experience for visitors, prospective investors, and loyal shareholders. LPC welcomes everyone to explore its new investor portal at https://invest.laserphotonics.com/ now that it is fully launched.

"The new investor portal simplifies the journey for visitors, whether they're looking to purchase company shares, read recent press releases, or learn about the markets we continue to grow in. It aids viewers in understanding LPC's company culture, core values and dedication to increased transparency and ethics," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Our team at Laser Photonics has worked hard to enhance our investor portal. The new portal mirrors our continued commitment to innovation and technological progress."

LPC's continuously expanding library of investor- and customer-oriented content is there to help the investment community learn about the company's business model and approach to disrupting various industries. Besides instantly delivering core financial information, the investor portal provides descriptions of industry-specific use cases for our tech, practical applications and overviews of the company's products and services. The content on the page also covers the industries that LPC primarily focuses on: automotive, aerospace, defense, maritime, nuclear, space, energy and battery manufacturing.

The enhanced investor relations portal can be visited today for investor-relevant news and media mentions, details about the management team and board of directors and governance documents. Its sustainability section outlines LPC's core values and ethical guidelines, which the company continues to uphold as it works to continue strengthening the relationship it has with its customers, partners and communities.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

