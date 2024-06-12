Built With Turbo Piercing Technology for Lower HAZ

Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announces the launch of its SaberTech laser cutting systems, joining its product lines for laser cleaning, welding, marking and engraving systems. This news follows the company's recent announcement of its next-generation laser cleaning systems as LPC continues to grow its product offerings.

LPC is introducing the SaberTech line, which will include upgraded versions of the TiTAN Express and TiTAN FX high-power laser cutting systems. These next-generation systems will feature Turbo Piercing technology, an invention that minimizes the heat-affected zone (HAZ) of the material being processed, thereby reducing material distortion caused by laser heat throughout the cutting operation.

"SaberTech technology is designed to meet a broad spectrum of industrial cutting needs with efficiency and precision," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Whether the challenge is cutting intricate components out of highly reflective metals, keeping material warping down to a minimum, or shuttling components through a production line, LPC solves these challenges for you."

With its growth into fiber laser cutting, LPC is exploring the untapped potential in the aerospace, automotive, maritime and defense industries. Typical needs in these industry sectors include cleaning, marking, surface preparation, welding and texturing. SaberTech will expand LPC's existing lines of unique-to-industry systems, increasing the range of its product offerings and enabling the company to capitalize more deeply on essential markets.

The new products meet the rising market demand for efficient laser cutting technologies and solutions. The company plans to continue utilizing the Turbo Piercing technology license as it extends the development of the SaberTech laser cutting product line.

For more information about the SaberTech line of laser cutting systems, please visit or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612775869/en/