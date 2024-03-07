Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has received an order from Mine System Solutions (MSS) for its CleanTech 3000-CTHD laser cleaning system and its MarkStar Pro laser marking and engraving system.

"Laser Photonics was the preferred choice for MSS due to our technology's ability to be used for numerous applications in the mining industry," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Our CleanTech and MarkStar technology provided the company with high-quality, precise solutions that are cost-effective, operator-safe and environmentally friendly."

MSS, based in Boonville, Ind., provides repairs and upgrades for mining equipment, from heavy equipment servicing to complete remanufacturing. The company strives to offer the mining industry safety and quality that matches or exceeds original equipment manufacturing at a fraction of the cost. MSS will use Laser Photonics' CleanTech and MarkStar systems in a range of its services, including repair and remanufacturing. The company will also utilize the laser technology to upgrade and improve existing processes for enhanced performance.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems or the MarkStar family of marking and engraving equipment, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

