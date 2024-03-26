Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it is attending the NCMS Industry Day at Army Materiel Command Modernization Symposium.

In partnership with the Army Materiel Command (AMC), the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is hosting an Industry Day during the AMC Modernization Symposium from April 2 to April 4 at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. The symposium will focus on collaboration, knowledge sharing and best practices for implementing emerging technologies into the AMC Organic Industrial Base (OIB). Attendees will include decision-makers along with maintenance and sustainment subject matter experts from multiple Army depots.

“For Laser Photonics, the symposium is a valuable opportunity to present our innovative solutions to U.S. Army decision-makers. We thank AMC and NCMS for providing a forum where LPC and other innovators can present technologies and demonstrate value to the Army,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "We aim for high visibility of our advanced products that can contribute to Army maintenance and seek collaborative opportunities with the Army's tech experts."

At the symposium, LPC will present a selection of its laser systems for coating and corrosion removal, including the DefenseTech Handheld DT-200-MRLS, DefenseTech Handheld DT 2000-MRLS, and the newest version of the CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-CTHD, which has been updated to a smaller and more portable form factor. LPC will also showcase its marine laser cleaning system, the MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHD.

Table 15 visitors at the symposium can witness LPC’s laser cleaning systems in action. Industry professionals will have the opportunity to see how our solutions for rust control and coating removal can optimize their MRO processes. Attendees will also have a chance to learn about LPC’s laser systems for other applications, such as welding and marking.

What: 2024 NCMS Industry Day at AMC Modernization Symposium

When: April 2-4

Where: Table 15, The Summit at Redstone (130 Golf Course Rd., Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Ala.)

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line by Laser Photonics provides professionals in the defense industry with an MRO tool for corrosion control and prevention. Laser cleaning equips professionals with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance operations. Our laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com

MARLIN Laser Cleaning Technology

The MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHD and LPC-200M-MHD are air-cooled pulse laser systems, perfect for small craft marine vessel applications. The equipment’s portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment on small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting and other surface preparation operations. The MARLIN product line helps industry professionals tackle their corrosion challenges while saving them time and money.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

