Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announces its participation in the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago in September.

IMTS serves as the gathering point for those who create, construct, market and propel manufacturing technology, offering a space for connection, inspiration and the discovery of solutions. From around the globe, industry decision-makers gather to discover the latest in innovations and technologies changing the future through advanced and traditional manufacturing, robotics, automation and digital transformation.

LPC will showcase its CleanTech Blaster Cabinet, a standalone cleaning system, and its finishing-grade and roughening-grade handheld laser cleaning systems, the CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD and CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD. The company will also highlight its next-generation small form factor cleaning lasers, featuring mobile connectivity and overheat protection.

What: IMTS 2024

When: September 9 – 14, 2024

Where: McCormick Place (2301 S Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60616)

North Building, Level 3, Machine Components/Cleaning/Environmental Pavilion

Booth: #236664

“We are eager to attend the IMTS 2024, show off our cutting-edge laser solutions and engage with innovators and decision-makers from around the globe,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Visitors to our booth will witness our laser systems in action and see how our technology can transform their operations. In a fiercely competitive landscape, staying ahead requires welcoming groundbreaking technology – and the IMTS is a perfect platform for discovery.”

CleanTech Laser Blasting Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

