Japan shares slip on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, Eisai extends gains

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese equities slipped on
Wednesday as investors took profits in shippers and
semiconductor firms, with U.S. inflation data in focus as it
could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus
programme.
Financial firms and insurers declined, as a retreat in
long-term U.S. Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns
on their portfolios.
Eisai Co, however, was poised to rise by the daily
limit for a second session after its Alzheimer's drug got a nod
from U.S. regulators on Monday.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.3% to 28,868.29 at
the midday break, while the broader Topix slid 0.2% to
1,958.30.
"Japanese investors want to see the U.S. CPI number
tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come
as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally,"
said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui DS Asset Management.
Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude
overall in markets," he said, adding investors booked profits
and squared positions ahead of the data.
The Topix's sea transport subsector was the
biggest decliner, sliding 2.8%, following its surge to the
highest in more than a decade.
Semiconductor firm Lasertec tumbled about 6%,
declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.
Meanwhile, real estate was the best performing
subsector, rising 3.4%. Air transport jumped about 3%
and land transport added 1.4%, as Japan's
accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the
outlook for people to return to offices and start riding trains
and airplanes again.
Pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, rose 1.3%.
