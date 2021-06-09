Log in
    6920   JP3979200007

LASERTEC CORPORATION

(6920)
  Report
Japan shares slip on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, Eisai extends gains

06/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese equities slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits in shippers and semiconductor firms, with U.S. inflation data in focus as it could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus programme.

Financial firms and insurers declined, as a retreat in long-term U.S. Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns on their portfolios.

Eisai Co, however, was poised to rise by the daily limit for a second session after its Alzheimer's drug got a nod from U.S. regulators on Monday.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3% to 28,868.29 at the midday break, while the broader Topix slid 0.2% to 1,958.30.

"Japanese investors want to see the U.S. CPI number tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude overall in markets," he said, adding investors booked profits and squared positions ahead of the data.

The Topix's sea transport subsector was the biggest decliner, sliding 2.8%, following its surge to the highest in more than a decade.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec tumbled about 6%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.

Meanwhile, real estate was the best performing subsector, rising 3.4%. Air transport jumped about 3% and land transport added 1.4%, as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and start riding trains and airplanes again.

Pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, rose 1.3%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EISAI CO., LTD. 2.08% 7751 End-of-day quote.5.14%
LASERTEC CORPORATION -1.89% 22780 End-of-day quote.88.11%
NIKKEI 225 -0.19% 28963.56 Real-time Quote.5.74%
Financials
Sales 2021 65 174 M 595 M 595 M
Net income 2021 16 258 M 149 M 149 M
Net cash 2021 21 980 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 1 868 B 17 063 M 17 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20 043,15 JPY
Last Close Price 20 710,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Osamu Okabayashi President & Representative Director
Shu Uchiyama MD, GM-Administration & Finance Manager
Haruhiko Kusunose Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Minoru Ebihara Independent Outside Director
Takayuki Shimoyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASERTEC CORPORATION88.11%18 805
KLA CORPORATION21.20%48 828
TERADYNE, INC.5.75%21 748
ADVANTEST CORPORATION32.21%18 377
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-12.96%4 544
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD72.22%2 545