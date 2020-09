September 7, 2020

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku, Yokohama

(Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 6920)

Correction to "Notice of the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

Dear Shareholders,

There was a mistake in Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders for "Notice of the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" mailed on September 4, 2020.

We apologize for the mistake and make a correction as follows:

Where there is a mistake:

Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors

Director Candidate No. 4, Koichi Moriizumi

Career Summary, and Position and Responsibility in the Company (Page 7 of the English translation of the Notice)

Correction (underlinedbelow):

(Before correction) Jan. 2020 Chairman, Lasertec Taiwan, Inc. (current position) Chairman, Lasertec China Co., Ltd. (current position) (After correction) Jan. 2020 Director, Lasertec Korea Corporation (current position) Chairman, Lasertec Taiwan, Inc. (current position) Chairman, Lasertec China Co., Ltd. (current position)

Sincerely,

Osamu Okabayashi

President and Representative Director

Lasertec Corporation