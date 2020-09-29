Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020（PDF：114KB）

Note: This document is a partial translation of the Japanese original provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 6920
September 29, 2020
To Our Shareholders:
Osamu Okabayashi
President & Representative Director
Lasertec Corporation
2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku,
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 58th Ordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby announce that the following reports and resolutions were presented and adopted at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lasertec Corporation (the "Company") held on September 28, 2020.
Reports
1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
The contents of the above-mentioned Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements were presented, and the results of audits were reported.
2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)
The contents of the above-mentioned Financial Statements were presented.
Resolutions
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
This proposal was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 27 yen per share.
Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors
This proposal was approved as proposed. All eight (8) nominees, Osamu Okabayashi, Haruhiko Kusunose, Shu Uchiyama, Koichi Moriizumi, Hirokazu Seki, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, were elected as members of the Board of Directors, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Three of them, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, are Outside Directors.
Proposal No. 3 Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
This proposal was approved as proposed. All four (4) nominees, Takeaki Tsukasaki, Koichi Asami, Miyuki Ishiguro, and Eiichi Izumo, were elected as members of the Audit & Supervisory Board, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Two of them, Miyuki Ishiguro and Eiichi Izumo, are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Proposal No. 4 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was approved as proposed. Yuji Saito was elected as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member. If Yuji Saito becomes a full Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he will be an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Proposal No. 5 Payment of Bonuses to Directors
This proposal was approved as proposed. The total amount of bonuses to five Directors (not including Outside Directors) was determined to be ¥537,000,000 in consideration of the performance of the fiscal year under review and other factors.
Election of Representative Directors
At the Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, Osamu Okabayashi was re-elected as President & Representative Director, and Haruhiko Kusunose was re-elected as Executive Vice President & Representative Director. Each of them assumed the office accordingly.
