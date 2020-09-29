Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020（PDF：114KB）

Log in
LASERTEC CORPORATION
6920   JP3979200007

LASERTEC CORPORATION

(6920)
Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020

09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Note: This document is a partial translation of the Japanese original provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6920

September 29, 2020

To Our Shareholders:

Osamu Okabayashi

President & Representative Director

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 58th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby announce that the following reports and resolutions were presented and adopted at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lasertec Corporation (the "Company") held on September 28, 2020.

Reports

1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above-mentioned Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements were presented, and the results of audits were reported.

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

The contents of the above-mentioned Financial Statements were presented.

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 27 yen per share.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. All eight (8) nominees, Osamu Okabayashi, Haruhiko Kusunose, Shu Uchiyama, Koichi Moriizumi, Hirokazu Seki, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, were elected as members of the Board of Directors, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Three of them, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3 Election of Four (4) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

This proposal was approved as proposed. All four (4) nominees, Takeaki Tsukasaki, Koichi Asami, Miyuki Ishiguro, and Eiichi Izumo, were elected as members of the Audit & Supervisory Board, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Two of them, Miyuki Ishiguro and Eiichi Izumo, are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Proposal No. 4 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was approved as proposed. Yuji Saito was elected as a Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member. If Yuji Saito becomes a full Audit & Supervisory Board Member, he will be an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Proposal No. 5 Payment of Bonuses to Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. The total amount of bonuses to five Directors (not including Outside Directors) was determined to be ¥537,000,000 in consideration of the performance of the fiscal year under review and other factors.

Election of Representative Directors

At the Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, Osamu Okabayashi was re-elected as President & Representative Director, and Haruhiko Kusunose was re-elected as Executive Vice President & Representative Director. Each of them assumed the office accordingly.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 41 716 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2020 10 848 M 103 M 103 M
Net cash 2020 18 128 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,3x
Yield 2020 0,55%
Capitalization 757 B 7 173 M 7 180 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 79,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Okabayashi President & Representative Director
Haruhiko Kusunose Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Koichi Moriizumi MD, GM-Sales & Manager-Technology II
Hirokazu Seki Director, Manager-Technology VI & Solution Sales I
Shu Uchiyama Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LASERTEC CORPORATION51.08%7 173
KLA CORPORATION5.47%29 147
TERADYNE, INC.16.15%12 903
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-18.18%9 581
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD33.50%3 884
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.38%1 274
