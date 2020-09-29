Lasertec : Notice of Resolutions at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2020（PDF：114KB）

Note: This document is a partial translation of the Japanese original provided for reference purposes only. If there is any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 6920

September 29, 2020

To Our Shareholders:

Osamu Okabayashi

President & Representative Director

Lasertec Corporation

2-10-1Shin-yokohama,Kohoku-ku,

Yokohama, Kanagawa

Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 58th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby announce that the following reports and resolutions were presented and adopted at the 58th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lasertec Corporation (the "Company") held on September 28, 2020.

Reports

1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above-mentioned Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements were presented, and the results of audits were reported.

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 58th fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

The contents of the above-mentioned Financial Statements were presented.

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved as proposed. The year-end dividend was determined to be 27 yen per share.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was approved as proposed. All eight (8) nominees, Osamu Okabayashi, Haruhiko Kusunose, Shu Uchiyama, Koichi Moriizumi, Hirokazu Seki, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, were elected as members of the Board of Directors, and each of them assumed the office accordingly. Three of them, Minoru Ebihara, Takayuki Shimoyama, and Koji Mihara, are Outside Directors.