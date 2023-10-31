Lasertec Corporation specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-precision inspection and measurement equipment and systems, using optical technology. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - inspection and measurement equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing processes (85.5%): inspection systems for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) blank masks, photomask arrays and silicon carbide wafers; - services (13%); - other (2.1%): laser scanning microscopes and inspection and measurement systems used in the liquid crystal, biochemical, medical, metals research, precision components and high-density recording industries, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (10.5%), South Korea (14.2%), Taiwan (31.9%), Asia (10%), the United States (27.8%) and Europe (5.6%).