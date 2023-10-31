First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending June 2024 Financial Results
October 31, 2023 Lasertec Corporation
Agenda
Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024 Q1)
Yutaro Misawa
Director, Executive Officer & CFO
Business Environment and Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024)
Osamu Okabayashi
Representative Director, President & CEO
1
Agenda
Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024 Q1)
Yutaro Misawa
Director, Executive Officer & CFO
Business Environment and Forecast of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024)
Osamu Okabayashi
Representative Director, President & CEO
2
Results in Perspective
Sales increased significantly YoY. Profit margins fell due to an unfavorable product mix in the short term.
In millions of yen
FY2023
FY2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Net Sales
25,723
29,376
24,329
73,401
47,305
Gross profit
14,448
15,326
13,297
40,940
17,087
GP margin
56.2%
52.2%
54.7%
55.8%
36.1%
Operating income
8,508
9,616
9,348
34,815
10,279
OP margin
33.1%
32.7%
38.4%
47.4%
21.7%
6,731
6,851
7,134
25,447
7,702
Net income
Orders
63,216
31,166
33,729
58,450
40,767
Backlog
406,696
408,485
417,885
402,933
396,395
R&D expenses
2,415
3,805
1,858
2,897
2,354
R&D margin
9.4%
13.0%
7.6%
3.9%
5.0%
17,406
2,482
822
2,429
223
Capital expenditure
Depreciation and
698
922
907
957
1,078
amortization
YoY
QoQ
(vs Q1)
(vs Q4)
FY2023
FY2023
+83.9%
▲35.6%
+18.3%
▲58.3%
-
-
+20.8%
▲70.5%
-
-
+14.4%
▲69.7%
▲35.5%
▲30.3%
▲2.5%
▲1.6%
▲2.5%
▲18.8%
-
-
▲98.7%
▲90.8%
+54.3%
+12.6%
3
Sales by Product Category
Sales of semiconductor-related products increased by 94.8% (JPY 20.3 billion) YoY and those of services by 29.4% (JPY 1.2 billion) YoY.
In billions of yen
73.4
47.3
36.8
66.5
27.8
25.7
29.3
24.3
41.7
Semiconductor-
16.6
32.6
related products
23.6
21.4
23.1
19.6
9.1
13.0
1.1
1.3
0.1
Other products
6.6
1.1
0.3
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.3
5.1
5.5
5.3
Services
2.3
3.0
3.2
3.8
4.1
4.0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
4
Orders and Backlog
Customers remained cautious about making investments. Backlog continues to hover around
JPY 400 billion.
406.6
408.4
417.8
402.9
396.3
In billions of yen
340.6
369.2
Backlog
277.7
235.0
108.3
70.5
79.5
65.3
63.2
58.4
Orders
105.6
74.7
31.1
33.7
40.7
67.2
59.5
55.9
50.6
Semiconductor-
0.2
23.0
27.4
35.8
related products
0.3
0.5
2.2
0.4
1.7
Other products
3.8
1.2
0.1
2.4
3.0
4.3
3.5
6.8
4.3
5.0
5.9
4.6
Services
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
5
Balance Sheet
Inventories decreased by JPY 1.9 billion from the end of FY2023, and advances received increased by JPY 4.2 billion.
Assets
In billions of yen
263.2
271.5
In billions of yen
263.2
271.5
255.2
255.2
241.3
29.7
241.3
229.4
27.9
42.1
Cash and deposits
229.4
21.6
35.1
29.2
14.2
95.1
12.1
Notes and accounts
99.4
17.9
122.4
Advances received
Receivable-trade
88.6
97.2
15.4
17.0
156.8
152.0
15.3
Accounts payable-
11.1
14.3
17.3
49.2
trade
120.0
133.2
150.1
Work in process
34.0
Other current
55.2
48.6
0.9
liabilities
39.6
1.0
Non-current
0.7
0.8
0.9
liabilities
24.0
26.2
27.6
109.1
105.3
Net assets
24.0
12.2
Other current assets
73.6
80.3
82.9
26.0
26.4
28.4
Property, plant and
26.0
28.0
equipment
8.6
10.8
11.5
12.0
10.4
Other non-current
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
assets
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
FY2023
FY2024
FY2023
FY2024
6
Cash Flows
Cash inflow from operating activities amounted to JPY 14.5 billion with net profit and the decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade surpassing the cash used for the payment of income tax.
In billions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Cash on hand
23.1
18.9
24.0
23.4
35.1
29.2
27.9
29.7
42.1
Operating CF
Investing CF
Financing CF
FCF
14.7
14.5
13.3
14.1
9.9
12.9
13.2
7.5
6.6
7.3
5.7
5.9
2.7
5.0
0.0 0.10.0
▲2.6
▲4.5
▲0.2
▲2.5
▲4.0
▲0.6
▲1.7
▲0.6
▲1.2
▲2.8
▲1.5
▲4.9
▲4.6
▲5.0
▲9.0
▲11.6
▲10.0
▲17.4
▲14.6
7
R&D Expenses, Capital Expenditure, and Depreciation
These expenditures are being made as planned.
In billions of yen
R&D expenses
Capital expenditure*1
Depreciation and amortization
20.0
CapEx for acquisition of
18.0
17.4
new R&D facility
【Reference】
FY2024 Forecast
16.0
(In billions of yen)
14.0
R&D
12.0
expenses
12.0
Capital
1.8
10.0
expenditure
8.0
Depreciation
4.5
and
6.0
3.8
amortization
2.4
2.4
1.8
2.8
2.4
4.0
0.9
0.8
0.9
0.9
2.3
1.0
2.0
0.6
0.2
0.0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
FY2023
FY2024
*1. Including intangible assets
8
Agenda
Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024 Q1)
Yutaro Misawa
Director, Executive Officer & CFO
Business Environment and Forecast of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024)
Osamu Okabayashi
Representative Director, President & CEO
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lasertec Corporation published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 07:31:52 UTC.