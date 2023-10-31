First Quarter of Fiscal Year ending June 2024 Financial Results

October 31, 2023 Lasertec Corporation

Agenda

Results of the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024 Q1)

Yutaro Misawa

Director, Executive Officer & CFO

Business Environment and Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 (FY2024)

Osamu Okabayashi

Representative Director, President & CEO

1

2

Results in Perspective

Sales increased significantly YoY. Profit margins fell due to an unfavorable product mix in the short term.

In millions of yen

FY2023

FY2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Net Sales

25,723

29,376

24,329

73,401

47,305

Gross profit

14,448

15,326

13,297

40,940

17,087

GP margin

56.2%

52.2%

54.7%

55.8%

36.1%

Operating income

8,508

9,616

9,348

34,815

10,279

OP margin

33.1%

32.7%

38.4%

47.4%

21.7%

6,731

6,851

7,134

25,447

7,702

Net income

Orders

63,216

31,166

33,729

58,450

40,767

Backlog

406,696

408,485

417,885

402,933

396,395

R&D expenses

2,415

3,805

1,858

2,897

2,354

R&D margin

9.4%

13.0%

7.6%

3.9%

5.0%

17,406

2,482

822

2,429

223

Capital expenditure

Depreciation and

698

922

907

957

1,078

amortization

YoY

QoQ

(vs Q1)

(vs Q4)

FY2023

FY2023

+83.9%

35.6%

+18.3%

58.3%

-

-

+20.8%

70.5%

-

-

+14.4%

69.7%

35.5%

30.3%

2.5%

1.6%

2.5%

18.8%

-

-

98.7%

90.8%

+54.3%

+12.6%

3

Sales by Product Category

Sales of semiconductor-related products increased by 94.8% (JPY 20.3 billion) YoY and those of services by 29.4% (JPY 1.2 billion) YoY.

In billions of yen

73.4

47.3

36.8

66.5

27.8

25.7

29.3

24.3

41.7

Semiconductor-

16.6

32.6

related products

23.6

21.4

23.1

19.6

9.1

13.0

1.1

1.3

0.1

Other products

6.6

1.1

0.3

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.3

5.1

5.5

5.3

Services

2.3

3.0

3.2

3.8

4.1

4.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

4

Orders and Backlog

Customers remained cautious about making investments. Backlog continues to hover around

JPY 400 billion.

406.6

408.4

417.8

402.9

396.3

In billions of yen

340.6

369.2

Backlog

277.7

235.0

108.3

70.5

79.5

65.3

63.2

58.4

Orders

105.6

74.7

31.1

33.7

40.7

67.2

59.5

55.9

50.6

Semiconductor-

0.2

23.0

27.4

35.8

related products

0.3

0.5

2.2

0.4

1.7

Other products

3.8

1.2

0.1

2.4

3.0

4.3

3.5

6.8

4.3

5.0

5.9

4.6

Services

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

5

Liabilities and Net Assets

Balance Sheet

Inventories decreased by JPY 1.9 billion from the end of FY2023, and advances received increased by JPY 4.2 billion.

Assets

In billions of yen

263.2

271.5

In billions of yen

263.2

271.5

255.2

255.2

241.3

29.7

241.3

229.4

27.9

42.1

Cash and deposits

229.4

21.6

35.1

29.2

14.2

95.1

12.1

Notes and accounts

99.4

17.9

122.4

Advances received

Receivable-trade

88.6

97.2

15.4

17.0

156.8

152.0

15.3

Accounts payable-

11.1

14.3

17.3

49.2

trade

120.0

133.2

150.1

Work in process

34.0

Other current

55.2

48.6

0.9

liabilities

39.6

1.0

Non-current

0.7

0.8

0.9

liabilities

24.0

26.2

27.6

109.1

105.3

Net assets

24.0

12.2

Other current assets

73.6

80.3

82.9

26.0

26.4

28.4

Property, plant and

26.0

28.0

equipment

8.6

10.8

11.5

12.0

10.4

Other non-current

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

assets

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY2023

FY2024

FY2023

FY2024

6

Cash Flows

Cash inflow from operating activities amounted to JPY 14.5 billion with net profit and the decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade surpassing the cash used for the payment of income tax.

In billions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Cash on hand

23.1

18.9

24.0

23.4

35.1

29.2

27.9

29.7

42.1

Operating CF

Investing CF

Financing CF

FCF

14.7

14.5

13.3

14.1

9.9

12.9

13.2

7.5

6.6

7.3

5.7

5.9

2.7

5.0

0.0 0.10.0

2.6

4.5

0.2

2.5

4.0

0.6

1.7

0.6

1.2

2.8

1.5

4.9

4.6

5.0

9.0

11.6

10.0

17.4

14.6

7

R&D Expenses, Capital Expenditure, and Depreciation

These expenditures are being made as planned.

In billions of yen

R&D expenses

Capital expenditure*1

Depreciation and amortization

20.0

CapEx for acquisition of

18.0

17.4

new R&D facility

Reference

FY2024 Forecast

16.0

(In billions of yen)

14.0

R&D

12.0

expenses

12.0

Capital

1.8

10.0

expenditure

8.0

Depreciation

4.5

and

6.0

3.8

amortization

2.4

2.4

1.8

2.8

2.4

4.0

0.9

0.8

0.9

0.9

2.3

1.0

2.0

0.6

0.2

0.0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

FY2023

FY2024

*1. Including intangible assets

8

9

