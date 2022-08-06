Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Lasertec Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6920   JP3979200007

LASERTEC CORPORATION

(6920)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
19685.00 JPY   +1.16%
08/06LASERTEC : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results (Script Including Q&A)
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Announcement of Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lasertec : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results (Script Including Q&A)

08/06/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lasertec Corporation

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2022

August 5, 2022

Event Summary

[Company Name]

Lasertec Corporation

[Company ID]

6920-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2022

[Fiscal Period]

FY2022 Annual

[Date]

August 5, 2022

[Number of Pages]

25

[Time]

17:00 - 18:04

(Total: 64 minutes, Presentation: 14 minutes, Q&A: 50 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

3

Osamu Okabayashi

President & Representative Director

Shu Uchiyama

Managing Director

Yutaro Misawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

[Analyst Names]*

Tetsuya Wadaki

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Yoshitsugu Yamamoto

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

Jefferies Japan Limited

Masahiro Shibano

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Shuhei Nakamura

Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Yu Yoshida

CLSA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Masahiko Ishino

Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Damian Thong

Macquarie Capital Securities (Japan) Limited

Daisuke Tanimoto

Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Limited

Kazuyoshi Saito

IwaiCosmo Securities Co., Ltd.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

1

Ryosuke Sasaki

Toyo Keizai Inc.

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

2

Presentation

Misawa: Now that it is time, we will begin Lasertec Corporation's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended June 2022. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I am Misawa, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, and I will be the moderator for this session. First, I would like to introduce our speakers. Osamu Okabayashi, President & Representative Director.

Okabayashi: I'm Okabayashi. Thank you very much for your attendance today.

Misawa: Next, Shu Uchiyama, Managing Director.

Uchiyama: I'm Uchiyama, and I was just introduced to you. Thank you for your cooperation today.

Misawa: Now, let me explain the flow of the briefing session. At the beginning of the session, President Okabayashi will give a 10-minute presentation on our financial results. After that, there will be a question and answer session until 18:00. The entire session is scheduled to last about one hour. We will prepare scripts in Japanese and English for the content of this briefing session at a later date, and we would appreciate it if you could use them as well.

We will now provide an overview of our financial results. President Okabayashi, please begin.

Okabayashi: I will begin then. Regarding today's agenda, as usual, I'll begin with an overview of our financial results for the fiscal year ended June 2022. After that, I would like to talk about our forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2023.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

3

First, the results for 2022 exceeded our business forecast, with record highs in all areas of sales, profits, and orders received. Specifically, net sales were JPY90.3 billion, operating profit was JPY32.4 billion, net income was JPY24.8 billion, and orders received were JPY323.7 billion. As a result, backlog was JPY369.2 billion.

Sales by product category. As in the previous fiscal year, sales of semiconductor-related products increased substantially, driven by EUV-related systems, and services also grew significantly. Sales of semiconductor- related products were JPY75.9 billion, sales of other products were JPY1.9 billion, and sales of services exceeded JPY10 billion for the first time for us, reaching JPY12.4 billion.

Support

Japan

050.5212.7790

North America

1.800.674.8375

Tollfree

0120.966.744

Email Support

support@scriptsasia.com

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lasertec Corporation published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 02:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LASERTEC CORPORATION
08/06LASERTEC : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results (Script I..
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Announcement of Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend)
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Announcement of Changes to Members of the Board
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Introduction of Office of Executive Officers
PU
08/05LASERTEC : Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
08/05Lasertec Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 2023
CI
08/05Lasertec Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year End of ..
CI
08/05Lasertec Corporation Proposes Dividend of Surplus (Year-End Dividend), Payable on Septe..
CI
06/29LASERTEC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 89 338 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2022 23 803 M 176 M 176 M
Net cash 2022 74 704 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,6x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 1 775 B 13 112 M 13 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 529
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart LASERTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lasertec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LASERTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19 685,00 JPY
Average target price 23 693,21 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osamu Okabayashi General Manager-Sales
Shu Uchiyama MD, GM-Administration & Finance Manager
Haruhiko Kusunose General Manager-Technology II
Minoru Ebihara Independent Outside Director
Takayuki Shimoyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASERTEC CORPORATION-44.22%13 112
KLA CORPORATION-7.61%59 058
TERADYNE INC.-38.39%16 140
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-20.18%12 220
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.17%4 963
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.35%4 858