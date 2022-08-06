Lasertec : Presentation Material - Fiscal Year ended June 2022 Financial Results (Script Including Q&A)

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.
Presentation
Misawa: Now that it is time, we will begin Lasertec Corporation's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended June 2022. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I am Misawa, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department, and I will be the moderator for this session. First, I would like to introduce our speakers. Osamu Okabayashi, President & Representative Director.
Okabayashi: I'm Okabayashi. Thank you very much for your attendance today.
Misawa: Next, Shu Uchiyama, Managing Director.
Uchiyama: I'm Uchiyama, and I was just introduced to you. Thank you for your cooperation today.
Misawa: Now, let me explain the flow of the briefing session. At the beginning of the session, President Okabayashi will give a 10-minute presentation on our financial results. After that, there will be a question and answer session until 18:00. The entire session is scheduled to last about one hour. We will prepare scripts in Japanese and English for the content of this briefing session at a later date, and we would appreciate it if you could use them as well.
We will now provide an overview of our financial results. President Okabayashi, please begin.
Okabayashi: I will begin then. Regarding today's agenda, as usual, I'll begin with an overview of our financial results for the fiscal year ended June 2022. After that, I would like to talk about our forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2023.
First, the results for 2022 exceeded our business forecast, with record highs in all areas of sales, profits, and orders received. Specifically, net sales were JPY90.3 billion, operating profit was JPY32.4 billion, net income was JPY24.8 billion, and orders received were JPY323.7 billion. As a result, backlog was JPY369.2 billion.
Sales by product category. As in the previous fiscal year, sales of semiconductor-related products increased substantially, driven by EUV-related systems, and services also grew significantly. Sales of semiconductor- related products were JPY75.9 billion, sales of other products were JPY1.9 billion, and sales of services exceeded JPY10 billion for the first time for us, reaching JPY12.4 billion.
