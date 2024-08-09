*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A or whose questions were read by moderator/company representatives.

Presentation

Hanashima: It is time to commence the Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 of Lasertec Corporation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today.

I am Hanashima, Manager, PR & IR Group, Corporate Planning and Control Department, and I will be the moderator. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. I will introduce the speakers for today. Osamu Okabayashi, Representative Director, Chairman & Executive Officer.

Okabayashi: I'm Okabayashi. Thank you very much for participating today despite your busy schedules. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Hanashima: Tetsuya Sendoda, Representative Director, and President & Chief Executive Officer.

Sendoda: My name is Sendoda, and I assumed the position of president on July 1. Since joining the Company in 2008, I have been in charge of MATRICS technology and then sales. Thank you in advance.

Hanashima: Hisashi Yokokawa, Executive Officer, CFO.

Yokokawa: My name is Yokokawa, and I was appointed CFO as of July 1. I am responsible for finance and accounting at Lasertec. Thank you for your cooperation today.

Hanashima: Before explaining the financial results, President Sendoda will talk about the report released in June by Scorpion Capital, LLC, which alleges improper accounting at Lasertec.

Mr. Sendoda, please go ahead.

Sendoda: On June 5, 2024, a report was issued by Scorpion Capital alleging improper accounting at Lasertec. We would like to reiterate that we did not commit any improper accounting practices, as we stated in the timely disclosures.

In addition, on June 18, a special investigation committee consisting of outside directors and outside experts was formed to investigate the allegations involving ACTIS and MATRICS work-in-process. As a result, it was reported that no irregularities were found, and details were released in a timely disclosure on August 5.

We will continue to comply with laws, regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, and social norms, and promote fair transactions and appropriate corporate activities. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders.

Hanashima: Now, let me explain the flow of the briefing session. First, CFO Yokokawa will give an overview of the financial results, and President Sendoda will explain the business environment and future outlook. After that, there will be a question-and-answer session until 18:00. The entire session is scheduled to last about one hour.

Please also note that a Japanese/English script of this briefing will be posted on our website at a later date for your reference.

We will now provide an overview of our financial results. Mr. Yokokawa, please go ahead.

