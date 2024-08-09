Lasertec Corporation
Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2024
August 7, 2024
Presentation
Hanashima: It is time to commence the Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending June 2024 of Lasertec Corporation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today.
I am Hanashima, Manager, PR & IR Group, Corporate Planning and Control Department, and I will be the moderator. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. I will introduce the speakers for today. Osamu Okabayashi, Representative Director, Chairman & Executive Officer.
Okabayashi: I'm Okabayashi. Thank you very much for participating today despite your busy schedules. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Hanashima: Tetsuya Sendoda, Representative Director, and President & Chief Executive Officer.
Sendoda: My name is Sendoda, and I assumed the position of president on July 1. Since joining the Company in 2008, I have been in charge of MATRICS technology and then sales. Thank you in advance.
Hanashima: Hisashi Yokokawa, Executive Officer, CFO.
Yokokawa: My name is Yokokawa, and I was appointed CFO as of July 1. I am responsible for finance and accounting at Lasertec. Thank you for your cooperation today.
Hanashima: Before explaining the financial results, President Sendoda will talk about the report released in June by Scorpion Capital, LLC, which alleges improper accounting at Lasertec.
Mr. Sendoda, please go ahead.
Sendoda: On June 5, 2024, a report was issued by Scorpion Capital alleging improper accounting at Lasertec. We would like to reiterate that we did not commit any improper accounting practices, as we stated in the timely disclosures.
In addition, on June 18, a special investigation committee consisting of outside directors and outside experts was formed to investigate the allegations involving ACTIS and MATRICS work-in-process. As a result, it was reported that no irregularities were found, and details were released in a timely disclosure on August 5.
We will continue to comply with laws, regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, and social norms, and promote fair transactions and appropriate corporate activities. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders.
Hanashima: Now, let me explain the flow of the briefing session. First, CFO Yokokawa will give an overview of the financial results, and President Sendoda will explain the business environment and future outlook. After that, there will be a question-and-answer session until 18:00. The entire session is scheduled to last about one hour.
Please also note that a Japanese/English script of this briefing will be posted on our website at a later date for your reference.
We will now provide an overview of our financial results. Mr. Yokokawa, please go ahead.
Yokokawa: I will now provide an overview of our financial results for the fiscal year ended June 2024. First, let us look at the results for the fiscal year.
Net sales were JPY213.5 billion, operating income was JPY81.3 billion, and net income was JPY59 billion. Orders received totaled JPY272.7 billion, and the order backlog was JPY462.1 billion. Both net sales and operating income reached record highs.
The results were significantly better than forecast due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and the acceptance of some products by customers taking place ahead of schedule.
Next, I will explain the performance highlights by product.
Sales were JPY213.5 billion and orders were JPY272.7 billion, respectively. In particular, the Actinic EUV Patterned Mask Inspection System ACTIS Series performed strongly, achieving significantly higher sales and orders compared to the previous year.
Moving onto a summary of the quarterly business performance.
In Q4, sales were JPY56.3 billion, operating income was JPY23.2 billion, and net income was JPY17.5 billion. Orders totaled JPY123.9 billion, also a record high.
Next is the quarterly sales by product.
Sales for Q4 totaled JPY56.3 billion, of which JPY46 billion came from semiconductor-related products and JPY9.7 billion from services. Service revenues reached a record high.
Next, the results of orders and backlog.
Backlog was JPY462.1 billion, and orders in Q4 was JPY123.9 billion, also a record high.
Next is the balance sheet.
Total assets amounted to JPY271.2 billion and net assets were JPY151.3 billion. Inventories remain at a high level due to long lead times resulting from strong orders, but we will continue to monitor this situation closely.
Moving onto cash flows.
Operating cash flow for Q4 was JPY9 billion. Free cash flow amounted to JPY7.7 billion.
R&D and capital expenditures for the year were almost in line with plans.
At the end of the period, the number of employees in the Group exceeded 1,000.
Next, I would like to introduce our new products released in the fiscal year ending June 2024.
URASHIMA, High-Brightness EUV Plasma Light Source, was announced in September 2023. In November of the same year, the ACTIS A300 Series was released, followed by the VIANCA Series in December.
Lastly, I will explain our sustainability initiatives.
As part of our environmental goals, we aim to reduce Scope 1+2 greenhouse gas emissions of our headquarters alone by 42% from the 2023 level by 2030. We also aim to achieve Scope 1+2 net zero by 2050.
As part of our efforts to achieve these environmental goals, we have switched to electricity virtually derived from renewable energy sources for all of our electricity use at our own locations in Japan, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.
That is all.
Hanashima: We would like to continue with an explanation of the business environment and future outlook.
Mr. Sendoda, please go ahead.
