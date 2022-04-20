Log in
LASERTEC CORPORATION

(6920)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 11:57:38 pm EDT
18955.00 JPY   +4.78%
Lasertec Shares Jump After ASML Results Boost Hopes for Demand

04/20/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Lasertec Corp. shares rose sharply Thursday morning after ASML Holding NV results raised expectations for demand for Lasertec's products used in semiconductor production.

The shares were recently 5.9% higher at 19,160 yen ($149.82) after rising as much as 7.0% earlier.

ASML, a Dutch manufacturer of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry, said Wednesday that demand remains higher than current production capacity and it is working to expand capacity with its supply-chain partners.

Jefferies analysts Masahiro Nakanomyo and Hisako Furusumi said in a research note that ASML is considering plans to increase supply capacity, with demand for extreme ultraviolet lithography strong, and that these conditions are positive for extreme ultraviolet lithography-related companies such as Lasertec.

Lasertec makes extreme ultraviolet mask inspection systems.

The Jefferies analysts said they expect steady growth in EUV-related demand for Lasertec through 2023.

The Topix subindex for electronics companies was recently up 1.5%, while the Nikkei Stock Average was 1.2% higher.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 2250ET

