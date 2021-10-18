REPL::Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary

LASSETERS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company No. 200402223M

RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING; AND

STATUS AS A CASH COMPANY

1. RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to Rule 704(15) of Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Listing Manual (the "Catalist Rules") of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Lasseters International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the resolution set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") dated 1 October 2021 has been duly approved and passed by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") at the EGM held by way of electronic means on 18 October 2021.

The results of the poll of the following Ordinary Resolution put to the vote at the EGM is set out below for information:

Total For Against number of shares represented EGM Resolution No. by votes for Number of % Number of % and against Shares Shares the relevant resolution Resolution 1 To approve the Proposed Disposal of the Casino Property and Casino 411,199,142 411,199,142 100.0 0 0 Business of Ford Dynasty Pty Ltd and the Health Club Business of Lasseters Health Club Pty Ltd as a major transaction

No parties were required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.

DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as independent scrutineers for the conduct of the poll at the EGM.

2. STATUS AS A CASH COMPANY