Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj : Interim Report Q1 2022 Presentation (pdf)

Q1 2022
• Strategy implementation well on track
• Net sales grew by 9.6% to EUR 210.4 million (192.0)
• Adjusted operating profit was EUR 0.0 million (3.6)
• Higher fuel prices will be compensated Q2 onwards with price increases and cost savings implemented February-April
• Industrial services entered the Swedish process cleaning market through the acquisition of SVB
NET SALES
9.6% (Organic growth 5.2%)
Environmental ServicesIndustrial ServicesFacility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden
Other
Group 1-3/2022
MEUR
Q1/22
Q1/21
Change% 2021
Environmental Services Industrial Services Facility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden L&T Group
87.3
76.2
14.6 320.5
23.1
19.6
17.5 105.1
68.3
61.2
11.6 243.1
32.9
36.2
-9.1 149.8
210.4
192.0
9.6 812.5
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
-99.9%
Adjusted operating profit 1-3/2021
Environmental
Services
Environmental Services Industrial Services Facility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden Other
Adjusted operating profit
Facility Services Finland
Q1/22
-0.6
-0.2
-2.3
0.0
0.2
2.9
|
-0.6
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
Facility
|
Adjusted
|
Other
|
Services
|
operating
|
Sweden
|
profit 1-3/2022
|
Change%
|
2021
|
-36.1
|
29.8
|
-6.0
|
9.2
|
-76.2
|
1.8
|
-146.6
|
3.9
|
-509.5
|
-2.2
|
-99.9
|
42.4
Q1/21 4.5
0.2
-1.3
0.4
-0.3
3.6
OPERATING PROFIT BY DIVISION
