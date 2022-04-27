Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAT1V   FI0009010854

LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ

(LAT1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/26 11:29:42 am EDT
10.32 EUR   +0.19%
01:15aLASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ : Interim Report Q1 2022 Presentation (pdf)
PU
01:01aLASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC : Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2022
GL
04/12Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on 27 April 2022
AQ
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj : Interim Report Q1 2022 Presentation (pdf)

04/27/2022 | 01:15am EDT
IN FOCUS

Q1 2022

  • Strategy implementation well on track

  • Net sales grew by 9.6% to EUR 210.4 million (192.0)

    • Organic growth was 5.2%

  • Adjusted operating profit was EUR 0.0 million (3.6)

    • The cost impact of COVID-19 and fuel prices was EUR 5,2 million

  • Higher fuel prices will be compensated Q2 onwards with price increases and cost savings implemented February-April

  • Industrial services entered the Swedish process cleaning market through the acquisition of SVB

27 April 2022 2

NET SALES

9.6% (Organic growth 5.2%)

Group 1-3/2021

Environmental ServicesIndustrial ServicesFacility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden

Other

Group 1-3/2022

MEUR

Q1/22

Q1/21

Change% 2021

Environmental Services Industrial Services Facility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden L&T Group

87.3

76.2

14.6 320.5

23.1

19.6

17.5 105.1

68.3

61.2

11.6 243.1

32.9

36.2

-9.1 149.8

210.4

192.0

9.6 812.5

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT

-99.9%

Industrial Services

Adjusted operating profit 1-3/2021

Environmental

Services

Environmental Services Industrial Services Facility Services Finland Facility Services Sweden Other

Adjusted operating profit

Facility Services Finland

Q1/22

-0.6

-0.2

-2.3

0.0

0.2

2.9

-0.6

-0.4

0.0

Facility

Adjusted

Other

Services

operating

Sweden

profit 1-3/2022

Change%

2021

-36.1

29.8

-6.0

9.2

-76.2

1.8

-146.6

3.9

-509.5

-2.2

-99.9

42.4

Q1/21 4.5

0.2

-1.3

0.4

-0.3

3.6

27 April 2022

OPERATING PROFIT BY DIVISION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

L&T - Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 835 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2022 34,5 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2022 173 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 393 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 8 171
Free-Float 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Eero Ilmari Hautaniemi President & Chief Executive Officer
Valtteri Palin Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Jukka Tapani Leinonen Chairman
Yrjö Sakari Lassila Vice Chairman
Laura Johanna Lares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ-23.36%419
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.0.90%35 037
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-17.79%10 414
STERICYCLE, INC.-8.15%5 058
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED3.51%4 781
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-0.98%4 348