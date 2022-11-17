Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAT1V   FI0009010854

LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ

(LAT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29 2022-11-17 am EST
10.78 EUR   +1.51%
03:01aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions : Sakari Lassila
GL
03:00aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions : Sakari Lassila
AQ
10/27Transcript : Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Sakari Lassila

11/17/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

17 November 2022 at 10:00 a.m

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Evald ja Hilda Nissin säätiö

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Sakari Lassila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21248/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 10.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200000 Volume weighted average price: 10.55 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

For additional information, please contact

Sirpa Huopalainen

Tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en


All news about LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
03:01aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' T : Sakari Lassila
GL
03:00aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' T : Sakari Lassila
AQ
10/27Transcript : Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, ..
CI
10/27Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj : Interim Report Q3 2022 Presentation
PU
10/27Lassila & Tikanoja Plc : Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2022
GL
10/27Lassila & Tikanoja Plc : Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2022
AQ
10/27Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
10/27Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/11Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on 27 October 2022
GL
10/11Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on 27 October 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 853 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2022 28,8 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 4,39%
Capitalization 405 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 637
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eero Ilmari Hautaniemi President & Chief Executive Officer
Valtteri Palin Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Jukka Tapani Leinonen Chairman
Yrjö Sakari Lassila Vice Chairman
Laura Johanna Lares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ-20.98%421
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.12%34 999
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-24.98%9 276
STERICYCLE, INC.-14.67%4 726
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-5.50%4 128
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-15.34%3 998