    LAT1V   FI0009010854

LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ

(LAT1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:33:45 2023-03-22 am EDT
10.50 EUR   -1.13%
10:01aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions : Sakari Lassila
GL
08:01aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions : Sakari Lassila
GL
08:00aLassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions : Sakari Lassila
AQ
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Sakari Lassila

03/22/2023 | 10:01am EDT
Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

22 March 2023 at 04:00 p.m

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Evald ja Hilda Nissin säätiö

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Sakari Lassila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 27808/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 10.52 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 10.52 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Counsel

For additional information, please contact

Sirpa Huopalainen

Tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en



Financials
Sales 2023 831 M 895 M 895 M
Net income 2023 29,4 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2023 167 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 405 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 371
Free-Float 75,3%
Technical analysis trends LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eero Ilmari Hautaniemi President & Chief Executive Officer
Valtteri Palin Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Jukka Tapani Leinonen Chairman
Edward Skärström Chief Information Officer & Member-Executive Board
Yrjö Sakari Lassila Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ-0.19%436
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.0.58%34 295
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.14.39%11 314
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-0.10%4 097
STERICYCLE, INC.-13.89%3 962
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.60%3 600
