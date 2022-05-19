Lassila & Tikanoja plc

19 May 2022 1.00 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc publishes the listing prospectus for its EUR 75 million sustainability-linked notes

On 12 May 2022, Lassila & Tikanoja plc (the “Company”) announced the issuance of sustainability-linked notes in the amount of EUR 75 million (the “New Notes”). The New Notes mature on 19 May 2028, bear a fixed annual interest at the rate of 3.375 per cent and have an issue price of 99.882 per cent.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus for the New Notes. The listing prospectus will be available from 19 May 2022 in English on the Company’s website at www.lt.fi/en/investors/economic-data/financial-position/financial-arrangements .

The Company will today file an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the New Notes to trading on the regulated market. Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is expected to admit the New Notes to trading on the official list as of 24 May 2022.

Danske Bank A/S acts as the Sole Lead Manager for the issue of the New Notes and as the Sole Sustainability Structuring Advisor on the establishment of the Company’s sustainability‑linked bond framework assessed by the second-party opinion provider Sustainalytics.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Valtteri Palin

CFO

Additional information

Valtteri Palin, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,171 people. In 2021, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

