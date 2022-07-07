Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAT1V   FI0009010854

LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ

(LAT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:05 2022-07-07 am EDT
11.24 EUR   +1.26%
03:01aLassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on 22 July 2022
GL
03:00aLassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on 22 July 2022
AQ
06/10LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS : Sakari Lassila
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on 22 July 2022

07/07/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Investor News
7 July 2022 10.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on 22 July 2022

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Half-Year Report January-June on Friday 22 July 2022 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 22 July 2022 at 9.00 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The English language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin.

To join the conference call, please dial in and register 5–10 minutes earlier on the following numbers:

Finland Toll: +358 (0)9 7479 0572
Sweden Toll: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
United Kingdom Toll: +44 (0)330 165 3641
United States Toll: +1 646 828 8082

Participant Passcode: 836768

To access the audio webcast go to: https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2022-q2

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

For additional information please contact
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 812.5 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en


Financials
Sales 2022 861 M 876 M 876 M
Net income 2022 30,3 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2022 173 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 423 M 431 M 431 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 367
Free-Float 76,6%
Eero Ilmari Hautaniemi President & Chief Executive Officer
Valtteri Palin Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Jukka Tapani Leinonen Chairman
Yrjö Sakari Lassila Vice Chairman
Laura Johanna Lares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ-18.90%431
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-7.35%32 039
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-30.55%8 705
STERICYCLE, INC.-25.84%4 103
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-33.43%3 826
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-15.36%3 733