23 November 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Capital Markets Day will focus on the company’s renewed strategy

Today, from 9:00 to 12:30 EET, Lassila & Tikanoja is organising a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and representatives of banks and the media. At the event, Lassila & Tikanoja’s President and CEO Eero Hautaniemi and other members of the Group Executive Board will provide up-to-date information about the company’s business operations, renewed strategy and plan for achieving the confirmed financial targets.

Growth from circular economy business

The Environmental Services and Industrial Services divisions are seeking new growth especially by investing in the circular economy of materials. Growth will be sought from business development and potential complementary acquisitions.

The Environmental Services division’s strong market position, broad customer base and significant material volumes provide a good basis for growing the materials business. As for material streams, the division will continue to focus on plastic, wood waste and metals, but opportunities related to other streams are also being explored.

In the Industrial Services division, new business opportunities are emerging around the processing and value increase of industrial flows, as well as the restoration of the built environment. Growth is also sought in the Swedish market in industrial services and material value chains.

Facility Services Finland and Facility Services Sweden will focus on improving profitability. In October 2023, Lassila & Tikanoja announced that the company’s Board of Directors had decided to evaluate the strategic alternatives for Facility Services Finland and Facility Services Sweden as part of the company’s business portfolio development. The sale of operations is one possible option.

“To slow climate change and biodiversity loss, society and companies must take circular economy action, and this provides opportunities for L&T’s business. We will focus on improving profitability and building growth in the circular economy of materials. By moving forward in the materials value chain, we can create value for both our customers and our shareholders,” says Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja.

Long-term financial targets remain the same

Financial targets

Indicator Target Annual growth in net sales, % 5% Return on investment, % (ROI) 15% Gearing, % Less than 125%

Lassila & Tikanoja does not consider the long-term financial targets as guidance for any fiscal year.

Sustainability and stakeholder targets

Measure Target Net Promoter Score, NPS >50 by 2026 Employee Net Promoter Score, eNPS >50 by 2026 Carbon footprint -50% by 2030, using 2018 as the baseline

In October 2023, L&T updated its environmental sustainability target. The target is to halve the emissions of our own operations by 2030 from the level in 2018 and to reduce indirect (Scope 3) emissions by 18% by 2030 from the level in 2022. The company has set itself a net-zero emissions target by 2045.

Sustainability and stakeholder measures are reported as part of the Group’s quarterly and annual reporting.

Follow Capital Markets Day online

The event can be followed through a webcast open to everyone at https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/cmd-2023. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address soon after the event.

The presentation materials will be available on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website at www.lt.fi/cmd2023 when the event begins. Questions can be presented to the management, also via the webcast.

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is making the circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. L&T operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2022, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 844.1 million, and it employed around 8,300 persons. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

