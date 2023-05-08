Advanced search
    LAT1V   FI0009010854

LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ

(LAT1V)
2023-05-08
10.42 EUR   -0.95%
11:37aManagers' Transactions - Teemu Kangaskärki
GL
11:37aManagers' Transactions - Laura Lares
GL
11:36aManagers' Transactions - Teemu Kangaskärki
AQ
Managers' Transactions - Anni Ronkainen

05/08/2023 | 11:36am EDT
Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
8 May 2023 at 06:35 p.m
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anni Ronkainen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31075/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-08

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1157 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1157 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel

For additional information, please contact
Sirpa Huopalainen
Tel. +358 40 5965241

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en



