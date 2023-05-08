Managers' Transactions - Teemu Kangaskärki

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
8 May 2023 at 06:35 p.m
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Kangas-Kärki
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31066/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-05-08
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1157 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1157 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
