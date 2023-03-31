Lassonde Industries : Conference Call to Investors March 31, 2023
03/31/2023 | 12:42pm EDT
Investor Presentation
Fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC.
Forward-Looking Statements and use of financial measures not in accordance with IFRS
This document contains "forward-looking information" and the Corporation's oral and written public communications that do not constitute historical fact may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, judgments, and assumptions on the basis of information available at the time the applicable forward-looking statement was made and considering the Corporation's experience combined with its perception of historical trends. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to objectives and goals, in addition to statements with respect to beliefs, plans, targets, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "endeavor", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "intend", "design", "target", "undertake", "view", "indicate", "maintain", "explore", "entail", "schedule", "objective", "strategy", "likely", "potential", "outlook", "aim", "propose", "goal", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance in addition to the negative forms of these terms or any variations thereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Various factors or assumptions are typically applied by the Corporation in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts, projections, predictions, or estimations set out in the forward-looking statements. These factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained by the Corporation from third-party sources. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Section 7 of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which also presents some (but not all) of the key assumptions used in determining the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions considered by the Corporation to support these statements may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed, implied, or projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document include, among other things, risks associated with the following: the availability of raw materials (including as a result of climate change, extreme weather, global or local supply chain disruptions, loss of key suppliers or supplier concentration, impact of pandemics, geopolitical developments, military conflicts, and trade sanctions) and related price variations; fluctuations in the prices of inbound and outbound freight, the impact of oil prices (and derivatives thereof) on the Corporation's direct and indirect costs along with the Corporation's ability to transfer those increases through higher prices or other means, if any, to its clients in competitive market conditions; failure to maintain strong sourcing and manufacturing platforms and efficient distribution channels; disruptions in or failures of the Corporation's information technology systems, including the ability to access and implement technology necessary to achieve the Corporation's targets, commitments and goals, as well as the development and performance of technology; cyber threats and other information-technology-related risks relating to business disruptions, confidentiality, data integrity, and business email compromise-related fraud; the scarcity of labour in North America and the related impact on the hiring, training, developing, retaining and reliance of qualified and/or key personnel together with their productivity, employment matters (including compensation), compliance with employment laws across multiple jurisdictions, and the potential for work stoppages due to non-renewal of collective bargaining agreements or other reasons; the successful deployment of the Corporation's health and safety programs in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; serious injuries or fatalities, which could have a material impact on the Corporation's business continuity and reputation and lead to compliance-related costs; the successful deployment of the Corporation's Strategy, including components such as Project Eagle; climate change and disasters causing higher operating costs and capital expenditures and reduced production output, and impacting the availability, quality or price volatility of key commodities sourced by the Corporation; disputes with significant suppliers; the increasing concentration of clients in the food industry, providing them with significant bargaining power that could limit the Corporation's ability to raise its prices to offset inflationary pressures; major events, such as systems and equipment failure, pandemics and natural disasters, or increased frequency or intensity of extreme weather conditions (including as a result of climate change), leading to unanticipated business disruptions at the Corporation's facilities or those of certain suppliers; the implementation, cost and impact of environmental sustainability initiatives, as well as the cost of remediating environmental liabilities; changes made to laws (including tax and tariffs), regulations, rules and policies that affect the Corporation's activities as well as the interpretation thereof, and new positions adopted by relevant authorities; failure to adopt to changes and developments affecting the Corporation's industry, including customer preferences, tastes, concerns or perceptions and buying patterns, market conditions and the activities of competitors and clients; crisis management and the execution of the business continuity plan; failure to maintain the quality and safety of the Corporation's products, which could result in product recalls and product liability claims for misbranded, adulterated, contaminated, or spoiled food products, along with reputational damage; damage to the reputation of the Corporation and its brands, including as a result of its inability to meet stakeholders' ESG expectations or to realize expected benefits in that respect; risks related to fluctuations in interest rates, currency exchange rates, liquidity and credit, stock price and pension obligations; deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, including international conflicts, which can lead to negative impacts on the Corporation's suppliers, customers and operating costs; the incurrence of restructuring, disposal, or other related charges together with the recognition of impairment charges on goodwill or long lived assets, particularly in a context of challenging performance and rising cost of capital; the sufficiency of insurance coverage; expected future cash flows and the sufficiency thereof, sources of capital at attractive rates, future contractual obligations, future financing options, renewal of credit facilities, and availability of capital to fund growth plans, operating obligations and dividends; pension plan performance, including the adequacy of pension contributions, assets, and potential pension liabilities; the implications and outcome of potential legal actions, litigation and regulatory proceedings to which the Corporation may be a party; and innovation and the future use and deployment of technology and associated expected future outcome, ability of the Corporation to protect its intellectual property and the costs incurred to do so.
2
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements and use of financial measures not in accordance with IFRS (cont'd)
The Corporation cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned that some of the forward-looking statements in this document, such as statements concerning sales growth rate, productivity and service level, key commodities and input costs, expenses (including expenses relates to the Strategy), effective tax rate, working capital and capital expenditures may be considered to be financial outlooks for the purposes of applicable securities legislation. These financial outlooks are presented to evaluate potential future earnings and anticipated future uses of cash flows and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not assume these financial outlooks will be achieved
More information about risk factors can be found in Section 19 - "Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022. Readers should review this section in detail.
Allforward-lookingstatements included herein speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or reviseforward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained herein or conveyed verbally are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
This document contains financial measures and ratios not in accordance with IFRS. Lassonde reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS and generally assesses its financial performance using financial measures that are prepared using IFRS. However, this document and discussions around the content of this document could also refers to certain measures that are not in accordance with IFRS, including the following: Adjusted operating profit; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"); Adjusted profit attributable to Corporation's shareholders; Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share; Operating working capital; Days operating working capital and other working capital measures such as DSO, DIO and DPO; Capital employed and sources of capital; Return on capital employed; and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer to a separate section of this presentation and Section 18 - "Financial Measures Not in Accordance With IFRS" of the MD&A for more information, including the definition and composition of the measure or ratio as well as the reconciliation to the most comparable measure in the financial statements, as applicable. The Corporation uses measures (and ratios) that are not in accordance with IFRS to provide investors with supplemental metrics to assess and measure its operating performance and financial position from one period to the next. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of
Lassonde's operating results but not in substitution of IFRS results. In addition, measures that are not in accordance with IFRS should not be viewed as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
For additional information regarding the Corporation's business for 2023 and known trends, events or uncertainties, see the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, in particular the "Outlook", Uncertainties and Principal Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections thereof, which are incorporated by reference herein. For information about the use of measures and ratios not in accordance with IFRS, refer to section "Financial Measures Not in Accordance With IFRS"
3
Forward-Looking Statements
A Challenging Year, But Achieved Important Progress
Sales exceeded the $2-billion mark for the first time ever
Ability to adjust selling prices in response to rising costs
Hard work to strengthen our industry position
Emphasis on improving U.S. operations through Project Eagle
Multi-year Strategy
Accelerate revenue growth
Improve overall profitability
Drive long-term value
4
A Challenging Year, But Achieved Important Progress
Lassonde Industries Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 16:41:34 UTC.