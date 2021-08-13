Lassonde Industries : Financial Report
LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC.
INTERIM REPORT
SECOND QUARTER ENDED
JULY 3, 2021
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Table of Contents
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ................................................................................................................................
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.....................................................................................................
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...............................................................................................................
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity ..........................................................................................................
6
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.........................................................................................................................
7
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.............................................................................................................
8
2
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
Second quarters ended
First six months ended
Notes
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
$
$
$
$
Sales
469,292
498,207
936,086
970,653
Cost of sales
339,205
352,707
674,402
701,041
Selling and administrative expenses
100,183
102,774
200,407
196,562
(Gains) losses on capital assets
(28)
68
(37)
44
439,360
455,549
874,772
897,647
Operating profit
29,932
42,658
61,314
73,006
Share in the profit or (loss) of an associate
(304)
(371)
(430)
(623)
Financial expenses
5
2,823
4,505
5,848
9,554
Other (gains) losses
6
966
686
1,475
(2,743)
Profit before income taxes
25,839
37,096
53,561
65,572
Income tax expense
7
6,816
9,578
14,084
14,320
Profit
19,023
27,518
39,477
51,252
Attributable to:
18,764
38,854
Company's shareholders
25,998
48,945
Non-controlling interest
259
1,520
623
2,307
19,023
27,518
39,477
51,252
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in $)
2.71
3.75
5.60
7.06
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in thousands)
6,934
6,934
6,934
6,934
3
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Second quarters ended
First six months ended
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
July 3, 2021
June 27, 2020
$
$
$
$
Profit
19,023
27,518
39,477
51,252
Other comprehensive income:
To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in cash flow hedge of financial assets and liabilities:
Gains (losses) on financial instruments
42
183
designated as hedges
(518)
(2,390)
Reclassification of (gains) losses on financial
587
1,208
instruments designated as hedges
324
324
Income tax expense
(162)
52
(355)
528
467
(142)
1,036
(1,538)
Translation difference:
Exchange difference on translating
(9,305)
(16,684)
foreign operations
(16,196)
28,403
(8,838)
(16,338)
(15,648)
26,865
Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in the cash flow hedge of non-financial assets:
Gains (losses) on financial instruments designated
(1,946)
(4,380)
as hedges
(2,277)
9,237
Income tax expense
509
602
1,151
(2,398)
(1,437)
(1,675)
(3,229)
6,839
Benefit cost of the defined benefit plans:
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit
825
11,245
asset or liability
(7,134)
(12,709)
Income tax expense
(216)
1,877
(2,935)
3,343
609
(5,257)
8,310
(9,366)
(828)
(6,932)
5,081
(2,527)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,666)
(23,270)
(10,567)
24,338
Comprehensive income (loss)
9,357
4,248
28,910
75,590
Attributable to:
9,962
29,863
Company's shareholders
4,314
70,467
Non-controlling interest
(605)
(66)
(953)
5,123
9,357
4,248
28,910
75,590
4
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
As at
As at
Notes
July 3, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
$
$
Assets
Current
3,547
Cash and cash equivalents
6,803
Accounts receivable
156,751
147,886
Income tax recoverable
8,729
7,730
Inventories
270,751
260,611
Derivative instruments
274
1,122
Other current assets
15,238
16,497
455,290
440,649
Derivative instruments
48
-
Investment in an associate
6,806
7,260
Property, plant and equipment
380,904
390,451
Intangible assets
208,219
223,030
Net defined benefit asset
24,766
9,402
Other long-term assets
2,371
1,237
Goodwill
300,944
309,605
1,379,348
1,381,634
Liabilities
Current
5,936
-
Bank overdraft
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
264,413
260,219
Income tax payable
2,698
8,376
Derivative instruments
6,190
7,176
Other current liabilities
3,909
3,782
Current portion of long-term debt
9
87,663
10,676
370,809
290,229
Derivative instruments
242
3,014
Pension plan liabilities and other long-term incentives
2,871
2,322
Long-term debt
9
94,367
204,810
Deferred tax liabilities
91,007
84,292
Other long-term liabilities
1,197
1,234
560,493
585,901
Shareholders' equity
48,143
Share capital
48,143
Contributed surplus
1,375
1,375
Accumulated other reserves
11
38,877
51,322
Retained earnings
675,343
638,797
Non-controlling interest
55,117
56,096
818,855
795,733
1,379,348
1,381,634
Approved by the Board of Directors
Pierre-Paul Lassonde
Chantal Bélanger
Director
Director
5
