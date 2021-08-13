Log in
    LAS.A   CA5179071017

LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC.

(LAS.A)
Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

08/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC.

INTERIM REPORT

SECOND QUARTER ENDED

JULY 3, 2021

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Table of Contents

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ................................................................................................................................

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.....................................................................................................

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...............................................................................................................

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity ..........................................................................................................

6

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.........................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.............................................................................................................

8

2

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) (unaudited)

Second quarters ended

First six months ended

Notes

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

$

$

$

$

Sales

469,292

498,207

936,086

970,653

Cost of sales

339,205

352,707

674,402

701,041

Selling and administrative expenses

100,183

102,774

200,407

196,562

(Gains) losses on capital assets

(28)

68

(37)

44

439,360

455,549

874,772

897,647

Operating profit

29,932

42,658

61,314

73,006

Share in the profit or (loss) of an associate

(304)

(371)

(430)

(623)

Financial expenses

5

2,823

4,505

5,848

9,554

Other (gains) losses

6

966

686

1,475

(2,743)

Profit before income taxes

25,839

37,096

53,561

65,572

Income tax expense

7

6,816

9,578

14,084

14,320

Profit

19,023

27,518

39,477

51,252

Attributable to:

18,764

38,854

Company's shareholders

25,998

48,945

Non-controlling interest

259

1,520

623

2,307

19,023

27,518

39,477

51,252

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in $)

2.71

3.75

5.60

7.06

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)

6,934

6,934

6,934

6,934

3

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Second quarters ended

First six months ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

$

$

$

$

Profit

19,023

27,518

39,477

51,252

Other comprehensive income:

To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in cash flow hedge of financial assets and liabilities:

Gains (losses) on financial instruments

42

183

designated as hedges

(518)

(2,390)

Reclassification of (gains) losses on financial

587

1,208

instruments designated as hedges

324

324

Income tax expense

(162)

52

(355)

528

467

(142)

1,036

(1,538)

Translation difference:

Exchange difference on translating

(9,305)

(16,684)

foreign operations

(16,196)

28,403

(8,838)

(16,338)

(15,648)

26,865

Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the cash flow hedge of non-financial assets:

Gains (losses) on financial instruments designated

(1,946)

(4,380)

as hedges

(2,277)

9,237

Income tax expense

509

602

1,151

(2,398)

(1,437)

(1,675)

(3,229)

6,839

Benefit cost of the defined benefit plans:

Remeasurements of the net defined benefit

825

11,245

asset or liability

(7,134)

(12,709)

Income tax expense

(216)

1,877

(2,935)

3,343

609

(5,257)

8,310

(9,366)

(828)

(6,932)

5,081

(2,527)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,666)

(23,270)

(10,567)

24,338

Comprehensive income (loss)

9,357

4,248

28,910

75,590

Attributable to:

9,962

29,863

Company's shareholders

4,314

70,467

Non-controlling interest

(605)

(66)

(953)

5,123

9,357

4,248

28,910

75,590

4

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at

As at

Notes

July 3, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

$

$

Assets

Current

3,547

Cash and cash equivalents

6,803

Accounts receivable

156,751

147,886

Income tax recoverable

8,729

7,730

Inventories

270,751

260,611

Derivative instruments

274

1,122

Other current assets

15,238

16,497

455,290

440,649

Derivative instruments

48

-

Investment in an associate

6,806

7,260

Property, plant and equipment

380,904

390,451

Intangible assets

208,219

223,030

Net defined benefit asset

24,766

9,402

Other long-term assets

2,371

1,237

Goodwill

300,944

309,605

1,379,348

1,381,634

Liabilities

Current

5,936

-

Bank overdraft

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

264,413

260,219

Income tax payable

2,698

8,376

Derivative instruments

6,190

7,176

Other current liabilities

3,909

3,782

Current portion of long-term debt

9

87,663

10,676

370,809

290,229

Derivative instruments

242

3,014

Pension plan liabilities and other long-term incentives

2,871

2,322

Long-term debt

9

94,367

204,810

Deferred tax liabilities

91,007

84,292

Other long-term liabilities

1,197

1,234

560,493

585,901

Shareholders' equity

48,143

Share capital

48,143

Contributed surplus

1,375

1,375

Accumulated other reserves

11

38,877

51,322

Retained earnings

675,343

638,797

Non-controlling interest

55,117

56,096

818,855

795,733

1,379,348

1,381,634

Approved by the Board of Directors

Pierre-Paul Lassonde

Chantal Bélanger

Director

Director

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Lassonde Industries Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
