  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Lassonde Industries Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LAS.A   CA5179071017

LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC.

(LAS.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
113.56 CAD    0.00%
10:53aLassonde Industries Reports Q3 2022 EPS of $2.11, Sales of $556.4 Million
MT
10:42aLassonde Industries : Financial Report
PU
10:42aLassonde Industries : Financial Report
PU
Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
LASSONDE INDUSTRIES

Interim Report

THIRD QUARTER ENDED

OCTOBER 1, 2022

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Table of Contents

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ................................................................................................................................

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.....................................................................................................

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...............................................................................................................

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity ..........................................................................................................

6

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.........................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.............................................................................................................

8

2

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) (unaudited)

Third quarters ended

Nine months ended

Notes

Oct. 1, 2022

Oct. 2, 2021

Oct. 1, 2022

Oct. 2, 2021

$

$

$

$

Sales

556,432

469,263

1,595,023

1,405,349

Cost of sales

430,985

343,116

1,195,302

1,017,518

Gross profit

125,447

126,147

399,721

387,831

Selling and administrative expenses

105,623

100,739

335,224

301,146

(Gains) losses on capital assets

(26)

-

(67)

(37)

Operating profit

19,850

25,408

64,564

86,722

Share in the profit or (loss) of an associate

(343)

(102)

(618)

(532)

Financial expenses

4

2,628

2,560

7,334

8,408

Other (gains) losses

5

(2,467)

(511)

(2,183)

964

Profit before income taxes

19,346

23,257

58,795

76,818

Income tax expense

6

5,135

6,084

15,563

20,168

Profit

14,211

17,173

43,232

56,650

Attributable to:

14,510

43,478

Corporation's shareholders

16,832

55,686

Non-controlling interest

(299)

341

(246)

964

14,211

17,173

43,232

56,650

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in $)

2.11

2.43

6.31

8.03

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)

6,870

6,934

6,889

6,934

3

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Third quarters ended

Nine months ended

Oct. 1, 2022

Oct. 2, 2021

Oct. 1, 2022

Oct. 2, 2021

$

$

$

$

Profit

14,211

17,173

43,232

56,650

Other comprehensive income:

To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the cash flow hedge of financial assets

and liabilities:

Gains (losses) on financial instruments

208

1,425

designated as hedges

46

229

Reclassification of (gains) losses on financial

(86)

210

instruments designated as hedges

522

1,730

Income tax expense

(31)

(143)

(421)

(498)

91

425

1,214

1,461

Translation difference:

Exchange difference on translating

36,862

46,251

foreign operations

13,426

(3,258)

36,953

13,851

47,465

(1,797)

Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Net change in the cash flow hedge of non-financial assets:

Gains (losses) on financial instruments designated

9,285

12,816

as hedges

2,983

(1,397)

Income tax expense

(2,431)

(775)

(3,349)

376

6,854

2,208

9,467

(1,021)

Benefit cost of the defined benefit plans:

Remeasurements of the net defined benefit

(3,112)

11,748

asset or liability

4,013

15,258

Income tax expense

831

(1,047)

(3,137)

(3,982)

(2,281)

2,966

8,611

11,276

4,573

5,174

18,078

10,255

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

41,526

19,025

65,543

8,458

Comprehensive income

55,737

36,198

108,775

65,108

Attributable to:

52,317

104,251

Corporation's shareholders

34,328

64,191

Non-controlling interest

3,420

1,870

4,524

917

55,737

36,198

108,775

65,108

4

Lassonde Industries Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at

As at

Notes

Oct. 1, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

$

$

Assets

Current

389

Cash and cash equivalents

305

Accounts receivable

201,233

154,369

Income tax recoverable

10,582

4,587

Inventories

381,600

309,748

Derivative instruments

15,388

1,657

Other current assets

21,668

19,083

630,860

489,749

Derivative instruments

85

578

Investment in an associate

7,735

8,353

Property, plant and equipment

397,363

384,389

Intangible assets

205,068

203,983

Net defined benefit asset

33,039

22,990

Other non-current assets

1,007

1,182

Goodwill

331,887

308,371

1,607,044

1,419,595

Liabilities

Current

18,037

Bank overdraft

5,028

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

271,863

269,115

Income tax payable

-

5,638

Derivative instruments

151

1,102

Other current liabilities

6,865

5,068

Current portion of long-term debt

91,260

84,387

388,176

370,338

Derivative instruments

-

16

Long-term debt

168,319

91,045

Long-term incentive plan liabilities

1,335

852

Pension plan liabilities

454

413

Deferred tax liabilities

105,529

91,424

663,813

554,088

Shareholders' equity

46,935

Share capital

48,136

Contributed surplus

1,363

1,375

Accumulated other reserves

10

104,504

55,760

Retained earnings

728,911

703,144

Non-controlling interest

61,518

57,092

943,231

865,507

1,607,044

1,419,595

Approved by the Board of Directors

Pierre-Paul Lassonde

Chantal Bélanger

Director

Director

5

