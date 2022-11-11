Lassonde Industries : Financial Report
LASSONDE INDUSTRIES
Interim Report
THIRD QUARTER ENDED
OCTOBER 1, 2022
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Table of Contents
2
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated) (unaudited)
Third quarters ended
Nine months ended
Notes
Oct. 1, 2022
Oct. 2, 2021
Oct. 1, 2022
Oct. 2, 2021
$
$
$
$
Sales
556,432
469,263
1,595,023
1,405,349
Cost of sales
430,985
343,116
1,195,302
1,017,518
Gross profit
125,447
126,147
399,721
387,831
Selling and administrative expenses
105,623
100,739
335,224
301,146
(Gains) losses on capital assets
(26)
-
(67)
(37)
Operating profit
19,850
25,408
64,564
86,722
Share in the profit or (loss) of an associate
(343)
(102)
(618)
(532)
Financial expenses
4
2,628
2,560
7,334
8,408
Other (gains) losses
5
(2,467)
(511)
(2,183)
964
Profit before income taxes
19,346
23,257
58,795
76,818
Income tax expense
6
5,135
6,084
15,563
20,168
Profit
14,211
17,173
43,232
56,650
Attributable to:
14,510
43,478
Corporation's shareholders
16,832
55,686
Non-controlling interest
(299)
341
(246)
964
14,211
17,173
43,232
56,650
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in $)
2.11
2.43
6.31
8.03
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in thousands)
6,870
6,934
6,889
6,934
3
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Third quarters ended
Nine months ended
Oct. 1, 2022
Oct. 2, 2021
Oct. 1, 2022
Oct. 2, 2021
$
$
$
$
Profit
14,211
17,173
43,232
56,650
Other comprehensive income:
To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in the cash flow hedge of financial assets
and liabilities:
Gains (losses) on financial instruments
208
1,425
designated as hedges
46
229
Reclassification of (gains) losses on financial
(86)
210
instruments designated as hedges
522
1,730
Income tax expense
(31)
(143)
(421)
(498)
91
425
1,214
1,461
Translation difference:
Exchange difference on translating
36,862
46,251
foreign operations
13,426
(3,258)
36,953
13,851
47,465
(1,797)
Not to be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net change in the cash flow hedge of non-financial assets:
Gains (losses) on financial instruments designated
9,285
12,816
as hedges
2,983
(1,397)
Income tax expense
(2,431)
(775)
(3,349)
376
6,854
2,208
9,467
(1,021)
Benefit cost of the defined benefit plans:
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit
(3,112)
11,748
asset or liability
4,013
15,258
Income tax expense
831
(1,047)
(3,137)
(3,982)
(2,281)
2,966
8,611
11,276
4,573
5,174
18,078
10,255
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
41,526
19,025
65,543
8,458
Comprehensive income
55,737
36,198
108,775
65,108
Attributable to:
52,317
104,251
Corporation's shareholders
34,328
64,191
Non-controlling interest
3,420
1,870
4,524
917
55,737
36,198
108,775
65,108
4
Lassonde Industries Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
As at
As at
Notes
Oct. 1, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
$
$
Assets
Current
389
Cash and cash equivalents
305
Accounts receivable
201,233
154,369
Income tax recoverable
10,582
4,587
Inventories
381,600
309,748
Derivative instruments
15,388
1,657
Other current assets
21,668
19,083
630,860
489,749
Derivative instruments
85
578
Investment in an associate
7,735
8,353
Property, plant and equipment
397,363
384,389
Intangible assets
205,068
203,983
Net defined benefit asset
33,039
22,990
Other non-current assets
1,007
1,182
Goodwill
331,887
308,371
1,607,044
1,419,595
Liabilities
Current
18,037
Bank overdraft
5,028
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
271,863
269,115
Income tax payable
-
5,638
Derivative instruments
151
1,102
Other current liabilities
6,865
5,068
Current portion of long-term debt
91,260
84,387
388,176
370,338
Derivative instruments
-
16
Long-term debt
168,319
91,045
Long-term incentive plan liabilities
1,335
852
Pension plan liabilities
454
413
Deferred tax liabilities
105,529
91,424
663,813
554,088
Shareholders' equity
46,935
Share capital
48,136
Contributed surplus
1,363
1,375
Accumulated other reserves
10
104,504
55,760
Retained earnings
728,911
703,144
Non-controlling interest
61,518
57,092
943,231
865,507
1,607,044
1,419,595
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.