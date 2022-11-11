Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

The Corporation's national brands are sold in various packages under several proprietary trademarks as well as under trademarks for which the Corporation is a licensed user. The Corporation also manufactures private label products for the vast majority of major retailers and wholesalers in North America. Lassonde produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the U.S.

3. Multi-Year Strategy

To provide clarity and orientation on the opportunities to pursue and to optimize capital allocation decisions, in early 2022, the Corporation developed a multi-year strategy (the "Strategy"). This Strategy aims to accelerate revenue growth, improve overall profitability, and drive long-term value by focussing on three strategic pillars.

The Corporation's first strategic pillar, Building a growth-orientedportfolio, reinforces its commitment to becoming a more diversified food and beverage leader in North America. In that context, it seeks to accelerate the growth of its specialty foods business (and its adjacent food categories) by leveraging opportunities to further extend its position in this growing market segment. This would be achieved via organic growth and through potential acquisitions. The Corporation intends to strengthen its leadership position in the Canadian beverages sector by continuing its history of product and package innovation, investing in its brands to strengthen consumer affinity, while providing value to its customers through service excellence. Through Project Eagle (further described below) the Corporation aims to revitalize its operational and commercial foundations in the U.S. and strengthen Lassonde's competitive position as a trusted supplier of quality juices and drinks in the U.S. market delivering the highest quality at a competitive cost while meeting demand, capabilities, and service that win the support and confidence of its customers.

The Corporation's second strategic pillar is focused on Driving sustainable performance. There are three primary areas of focus in support of this priority. First, the Corporation intends to maximize top-line value through revenue growth management, ensuring that it has the right product, in the right channel, serving the right customer, and at the right price. Secondly, the Corporation is committed to driving efficiency through environmentally sustainable and socially responsible initiatives across all key areas of its business. This includes leveraging data and technology to make the right decisions quicker, using equipment and automation to maximize capacity at the lowest possible cost, and capturing efficiencies through disciplined processes. Last, but not least, the Corporation's ESG roadmap will be a key driver of its sustainability agenda and should guide it through important investments decisions that will impact the future of its business, such as packaging and format considerations.

The Corporation's third strategic pillar is Improving capacity to act. This will be accomplished by first modernizing its operating model around customer service and to be responsive to the market. The Corporation also seeks to better leverage its North American capabilities in a manner that would allow it to capture synergistic savings, and benefit from improved knowledge-sharing and through common best practices. It also intends to achieve this by fortifying its capabilities in the areas of operational excellence, innovation, data & analytics, digital, and revenue growth management. To improve its capacity to act, the Corporation is focused on developing high-performing and purpose-driven teams while reinforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Lastly, it endeavors to update and deploy processes, systems, and tools in support of its strategic priorities.

Associated Incremental Operating Expenses

In 2022, the Corporation anticipates incurring incremental operating expenses related to the Strategy of between $10 and $12 million. During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued its strategic review and implementation of new cloud-based management systems, including demand planning and transportation management systems. As a result, the Corporation reported additional expenses of $2.8 million and $8.2 million in the third quarter and after nine months into 2022, respectively.

Associated Capital Expenditures

During the third quarter of 2022, and in support of its Strategy, the Corporation dedicated capital expenditures toward growth and optimization projects. These investments included a project to improve production capacity and efficiency in Canada, along with initial investments in the U.S. to increase production capacity. Altogether, these investments totalled $15.1 million in the third quarter and $23.5 million after nine months into 2022.

Refer to Section 7 for further information on the Corporation's capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2022 and to Section 19 for an outlook on capital expenditures for the full year.

Project Eagle

While the Corporation is actively pursuing all the aspects of its Strategy, the initial focus is primarily on improving the performance of its U.S. operations through Project Eagle as well as the implementation of new management systems and the upgrading of technology infrastructures, first in the U.S. and then throughout the Corporation. Project Eagle is the component of the Corporation's Strategy specifically aimed at revitalizing its underperforming U.S. operations, with the objective to capture growth, improve margins, and drive long-term sustainable performance.