Lassonde Industries : Financial Report

2. Corporate Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry across North America. It develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of products, including ready-to-drink juices and drinks, fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites as well as frozen juice concentrates. The Corporation is also a key producer of cranberry sauces and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups as well as fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation is committed to delivering great tasting products to more hands, serving more needs, across more occasions, every day by crafting quality food and beverages that consumers love, clients value, employees are proud of, and that demonstrate care for our planet.
The Corporation is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States ("U.S.") and is active in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Retail sales consist of (i) sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains and (ii) online sales; and
Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.
Main National Brands
The Corporation's national brands are sold in various packages under several proprietary trademarks as well as under trademarks for which the Corporation is a licensed user. The Corporation also manufactures private label products for the vast majority of major retailers and wholesalers in North America. Lassonde produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the U.S.
3. Multi-Year Strategy
To provide clarity and orientation on the opportunities to pursue and to optimize capital allocation decisions, in early 2022, the Corporation developed a multi-year strategy (the "Strategy"). This Strategy aims to accelerate revenue growth, improve overall profitability, and drive long-term value by focussing on three strategic pillars.
The Corporation's first strategic pillar, Building agrowth-orientedportfolio, reinforces its commitment to becoming a more diversified food and beverage leader in North America. In that context, it seeks to accelerate the growth of its specialty foods business (and its adjacent food categories) by leveraging opportunities to further extend its position in this growing market segment. This would be achieved via organic growth and through potential acquisitions. The Corporation intends to strengthen its leadership position in the Canadian beverages sector by continuing its history of product and package innovation, investing in its brands to strengthen consumer affinity, while providing value to its customers through service excellence. Through Project Eagle (further described below) the Corporation aims to revitalize its operational and commercial foundations in the U.S. and strengthen Lassonde's competitive position as a trusted supplier of quality juices and drinks in the U.S. market delivering the highest quality at a competitive cost while meeting demand, capabilities, and service that win the support and confidence of its customers.
The Corporation's second strategic pillar is focused on Driving sustainable performance. There are three primary areas of focus in support of this priority. First, the Corporation intends to maximize top-line value through revenue growth management, ensuring that it has the right product, in the right channel, serving the right customer, and at the right price. Secondly, the Corporation is committed to driving efficiency through environmentally sustainable and socially responsible initiatives across all key areas of its business. This includes leveraging data and technology to make the right decisions quicker, using equipment and automation to maximize capacity at the lowest possible cost, and capturing efficiencies through disciplined processes. Last, but not least, the Corporation's ESG roadmap will be a key driver of its sustainability agenda and should guide it through important investments decisions that will impact the future of its business, such as packaging and format considerations.
The Corporation's third strategic pillar is Improving capacity to act. This will be accomplished by first modernizing its operating model around customer service and to be responsive to the market. The Corporation also seeks to better leverage its North American capabilities in a manner that would allow it to capture synergistic savings, and benefit from improved knowledge-sharing and through common best practices. It also intends to achieve this by fortifying its capabilities in the areas of operational excellence, innovation, data & analytics, digital, and revenue growth management. To improve its capacity to act, the Corporation is focused on developing high-performing and purpose-driven teams while reinforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Lastly, it endeavors to update and deploy processes, systems, and tools in support of its strategic priorities.
Associated Incremental Operating Expenses
In 2022, the Corporation anticipates incurring incremental operating expenses related to the Strategy of between $10 and $12 million. During the third quarter of 2022, the Corporation continued its strategic review and implementation of new cloud-based management systems, including demand planning and transportation management systems. As a result, the Corporation reported additional expenses of $2.8 million and $8.2 million in the third quarter and after nine months into 2022, respectively.
Associated Capital Expenditures
During the third quarter of 2022, and in support of its Strategy, the Corporation dedicated capital expenditures toward growth and optimization projects. These investments included a project to improve production capacity and efficiency in Canada, along with initial investments in the U.S. to increase production capacity. Altogether, these investments totalled $15.1 million in the third quarter and $23.5 million after nine months into 2022.
Refer to Section 7 for further information on the Corporation's capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2022 and to Section 19 for an outlook on capital expenditures for the full year.
Project Eagle
While the Corporation is actively pursuing all the aspects of its Strategy, the initial focus is primarily on improving the performance of its U.S. operations through Project Eagle as well as the implementation of new management systems and the upgrading of technology infrastructures, first in the U.S. and then throughout the Corporation. Project Eagle is the component of the Corporation's Strategy specifically aimed at revitalizing its underperforming U.S. operations, with the objective to capture growth, improve margins, and drive long-term sustainable performance.
In addition to reviewing the U.S. operations' products and customers portfolio, Project Eagle also seeks to identify and address key issues hampering performance within its supply chain and manufacturing facilities from process realignment, employee training to specific capital deployments, improving plant performance and supply chain execution. The capital designated in support of Project Eagle will be deployed in three areas: (i) updating existing equipment to limit unscheduled downtime, (ii) increasing throughput on existing capacity by securing new equipment, and (iii) investing in new equipment in support of increased capacity in on-trend formats. Although this extensive transformation process is creating short-term disruptions, the Corporation expects these will be significantly outweighed by the medium- to long-term benefits anticipated as a result of the transformation.
After completing the diagnostics phase of Project Eagle, the Corporation recently took important steps to reduce its stock keeping units ("SKU") complexity; harmonize packaging formats, consolidate formulas, and rationalize low-margin products and/or customers. The portfolio simplification should allow the Corporation to reduce execution complexity, which would limit downtime related to production changeovers and ultimately increase throughput. The Corporation also completed the first phase of the implementation of an improved cloud-based transportation management system.
4. Financial Highlights
Third quarter ended October 1, 2022:
Sales of $556.4 million. Excluding a $10.9 million favourable foreign exchange impact, sales were up $76.2 million (16.3%) from the same quarter last year, mainly due to a favourable impact of selling price adjustments and to an increase in the sales volume of private label products in Canada.
Gross profit of $125.4 million (22.5% of sales), down $0.7 million from the same quarter in 2021.
Operating profit of $19.9 million, down $5.5 million from the same quarter last year; o $8.5 million increase in transportation costs, resulting from higher fuel surcharges and base transportation rates, incurred to deliver products to clients; o $7.6 million decrease in performance-related salary expenses; o $2.8 million in expenses related to the multi-year strategy; and o Lower gross profit.
EBITDA1 of $34.5 million, down $6.0 million from the same quarter last year.
Profit attributable to the Corporation's shareholders of $14.5 million, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.11, down $2.3 million and $0.32, respectively, from the same quarter in 2021.
Operating activities used $0.7 million in cash compared to $23.9 million generated in the same quarter last year. This increase in cash outflows was essentially due to a change in non-cash operating working capital items, which used $20.8 million more than in the same quarter of 2021, mainly attributable to higher inventory levels.
First nine months ended October 1, 2022:
Sales of $1,595.0 million. Excluding a $22.4 million favourable foreign exchange impact, sales were up $167.3 million (11.9%) from the same period last year, mainly due to a favourable impact of selling price adjustments and by a favourable change in the sales mix of private label sales in the U.S.
Gross profit of $399.7 million (25.1% of sales), up $11.9 million from the same period of 2021.
Operating profit of $64.6 million, down $22.1 million from the same period last year; o $32.1 million increase in transportation costs, resulting from higher fuel surcharges and base transportation rates, incurred to deliver products to clients; o Higher gross profit; o $8.6 million decrease in performance-related salary expenses; and
1 EBITDA is a financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may therefore not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Please refer to section 9 for definitions and reconciliations.
